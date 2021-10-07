Dali launches "zero-loss" Equi streaming platform, adds new multi-room products

Hi-fi brand Dali has announced Equi, its own wireless multi-room streaming platform. Dali Equi lets you play wireless audio in stereo or surround sound systems, and even between rooms using the multi-room expansion module.

Dali promises that every device in its ecosystem should be easy to use, and will connect using BluOS or via HDMI ARC/eARC for surround sound. Dali's new range will work with existing Dali multi-room products, too, thanks to the BluOS compatibility.

The HDMI expansion module for the Dali Sound Hub sets the stage for a wireless active surround sound system, working with Dali's existing Oberon C and Rubicon C series of active wireless speakers. Building a home cinema system? You can now add the Oberon Vokal C centre channel (pictured) and the Dali WSR (Wireless Subwoofer Receiver), which adds wireless capability to any active subwoofer.

If you want to go multi-room, you can use the BluOS NPM-2i expansion module with the Dali Sound Hub to provide multi-room music across up to 10 rooms using BluOS or Apple AirPlay 2.

According to the press material, Dali is referring to the Equi platform as "zero loss streaming" due to the fact that no speaker cables are required. Of course it's the performance of the wireless system that will ultimately determine quite how "zero loss" it sounds.

As for the new speakers themselves, the Oberon Vokal C active wireless centre channel features a 29mm dome tweeter and 2 x 5.25 SMC-based woofers. It's powered by two 50 watt Class-D amplifiers, and costs £599 (about $800, AU$1100).

The HDMI module for the Sound Hub adds HDMI ARC/eARC connectivity, letting you stream surround sound from your TV. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X up to 7.1 channels, and costs £339 (about $460, AU$600).

The USB-C-powered WSR adds wireless capabilities to any brand of active subwoofer. It costs £129 ($175, AU$240).

Lastly, the BluOS NPM-2i module adds multi-room skills to the Dali Sound Hub using BluOS or AirPlay 2, and also works with Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. It replaces the NPM-1 and costs £429 (about $600, AU$800) or can be bundled with the Dali Sound Hub for £749 (about $1000, AU$1400).

We look forward to hearing how this updated Dali wireless multi-room range all comes together.

