Dyanudio unveils Focus range of active wireless stereo speakers

If you want a mix of modern and traditional for your next hi-fi system, then you might want to consider a pair of active streaming speakers, like the new Dynaudio Focus.

Before we dive into specifics, this category isn’t new territory for Dynaudio. The Focus XD range kick-started the company’s journey in this particular market back in 2014 and it’s this line that the new Focus family replaces.

Launched at High End Munich 2022, Dynaudio’s new Focus range boasts three models, all of which use a high-end streaming platform that supports Tidal Connect and Spotify Connect, AirPlay 2 and Google Chromecast.

Bluetooth and UPnP support is also included and the speakers are Roon Ready should you want to manage and control your music collection through this software.

Dynaudio also provides coaxial and digital inputs and a set of analogue audio inputs for connecting external sources, although there’s no HDMI socket. Wirelessly they’ll natively play up to 24-bit/96kHz hi-res tracks, but you’ll need to use a wired connection to get full-fat 24-bit/192kHz playback. They’re also WiSA certified should you want wireless sound from a compatible TV.

The system can be controlled either through the Dynaudio app (which also helps with set up and positioning) or the Bluetooth remote included in the box. They’re also Dirac Live ready which means for a fee, you can use Dirac's advanced room calibration to fine-tune the sound for your room.

All the speakers in the line are also powered by amplifiers already used in its professional studio monitors and use Dynaudio’s Cerotar tweeter.

There’s an adapted version of the Dynaudio logo on the front of each speaker which lights up depending on the function it’s doing and the Focus range can even sense when you’re using the grilles and alter their EQ settings to compensate.

The first speaker in the line is the two-way Focus 10 £4399 (€5000 / $5500). It’s a sealed box design (as are all the Focus speakers) with 280 watts powering its 14cm woofer, with 110 watts assigned to the 28mm soft dome tweeter.

Focus 30 £6499 (€7500 / $8250) is a two-and-a-half-way floorstander, which adds a 14cm mid-bass driver, while the Focus 50 £8699 (€10,000 / $11,000) is a three-way floorstander which uses two 18cm woofers, one 14cm midrange driver and a 28mm soft dome tweeter.

The new Dynaudio Focus range is available in four finishes: white high gloss, black high gloss, walnut wood and blonde wood.

