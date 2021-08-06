Roksan's new entry-level Attessa range brings amps, turntable and CD transport

Roksan has lifted the lid on a brand-new entry-level hi-fi range to sit beneath its blak series of components. Designed and developed in the UK, Attessa comprises a turntable, CD transport, stereo amplifier and streaming amplifier.

First of all, the Attessaa Turntable (£995) is an all-in-one plug 'n' play design, featuring a Unipivot tonearm with a glass jewel pivot for low effective weight, attached to a Dana moving magnet cartridge fitted as standard. A phono stage is built-in, meaning the deck can be connected directly to an amp's line-level input, while electronic speed control is also on the menu.

(Image credit: Roksan)

The Attessa Turntable's design includes a weighted glass platter and aluminium edge dampener, plus isolation feet and a chassis design inspired by the company's higher-ranging Xerxes.

The Attessa Amplifier (£995), meanwhile, is a 130 watts-per-channel stereo amp with digital coaxial and optical connections (fed by a DAC developed in-house), plus RCA line-level and moving magnet phono inputs and Bluetooth.

The Attessa Streaming Amplifier (£1495) is similar but adds the BluOS wireless multi-room platform that also sits at the heart of several Bluesound, NAD and Dali streaming products. Bluetooth and AirPlay 2 are onboard too, and complementing its streaming savviness are various digital and analogue connections, including a moving magnet phono stage. The coaxial SPDIF inputs will decode MQA-encoded PCM streams, including MQA CD’s played back by the all-new Attessa CD Transport. Speaking of which...

(Image credit: Roksan)

The Attessa CD Transport (£495) has been designed to be the perfect partner for the Attessa Amplifiers. As well as MQA CD support, playback can be controlled from the BluOS app when connected to the Attessa Streaming Amplifier.

The Roksan Attessa range will be available in black and white finishes when it arrives in stores from September.

