Sonus Faber's new Homage loudspeakers modernise a 90s classic

Sonus Faber's new four-strong Homage loudspeaker range is a modern take on a 90s classic, like TikTokking to Haddaway. The Italian-made range originally launched in 1993, and has now been updated with plenty of audiophile innovations.

The models in the range are the Guarneri G5 two-way standmounter ((fifth generation), Serafino G2 3.5-way (second gen) and Amati G5 3.5-way (fifth gen) floorstanders, and the three-way Vox G3 (third gen) centre channel. All models come in three colours: red, wenge (an African hardwood) and graphite.

Each model in the range takes inspiration from musical instruments in order to honour the makers of said instruments and the lute-making tradition that has its roots in Cremona, Italy.

They also have improved cabinet construction, with a better bracing and porting system allowing greater efficiency and output while maintaining control of vibrations. This was helped in no small part by Sonus Faber's 2021 acquisition of the De Santi woodworking facility, which supplied the brand's cabinets for 35 years. It has also redesigned the midrange and tweeter chambers, but retained the original series' lute shape (albeit with modified metalwork).

There's plenty else new, like Sonus Faber's new proprietary technology called Intono. This seeks to address the drawbacks of ported cabinet/sealed enclosure designs by harnessing their strengths. By tuning the midrange driver just above peak pressure frequency within a further sealed enclosure, Sonus Faber is able to equalise pressure into the alternate chamber, which reduces impedance peaks. Intono features in the Amati G5 (pictured above) and Serafino G2.

These models also benefit from a new midrange driver, a 150mm natural fibre model with a neodymium magnet, which promises to be more efficient than past versions. It has a shorter and wider voice coil for greater control, faster response and more force. And the suspension has been improved and optimised for greater speed and control.

There are new bass drivers, too. The Serafino (pictured below) has a new coil and spider material, and is optimised for better air movement and bass extension, while the Amati's new 220mm bass driver has 23 per cent more force and an integrated heatsink. The Guarneri's 150 mm driver promises better control and a low resonance of 15Hz, along with deeper extension without distortion due to the purpose-built neodymium motor system and new tuning frequency. It has also been optimised to reduce modal vibration.

The entire range has Sonus Faber's new hybrid crossover system, which combines hand-selected Jantzen inductors, custom specification Clarity Caps, and Mundorf capacitors and resistors that are hand-soldered onto custom PCBs. This all promises maximum clarity, high power handling, a low noise floor and long life.

The Homage drive units are time-aligned and phase correct, promising a more impactful sound and a more immersive listening experience.

And that's just what's new. Existing Sonus Faber technologies featured include the D.A.D reference tweeter, cellulose pulp midrange cones and sandwich cone mid-bass drivers. Aluminium 'dampshelves' at the top of the cabinet increase rigidity and reduce resonance, while airflow is maximised by the proprietary UltraFlex anti-resonance porting system.

The Sonus Faber Homage range is available now, with pricing as follows:

Guarneri G5: £13,000 (plus £3200 for the stand) / €15,000 (plus €3000) / $16,000 (plus $3000)

Serafino G2: £22,000 / €25,000 / $26,000

Amati G5: £30,000 / €35,000 / $36,000

Vox G3: £14,000 / €16,500 / $17,000

