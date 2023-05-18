T+A's streaming DAC finally launches a year late – here's why it was worth the wait

T+A's new preamp streaming DAC has finally launched after a year's delay. The PSD 3100 HV couldn't launch originally as planned because the processor for its streaming circuit board was cancelled. Instead of releasing it with a temporary fix, T+A decided to use a different chip and to integrate its own third-generation Streaming Architecture into the bargain. So while it might be late, it should be worth the wait.

This Streaming Architecture integrates all the usual services (including Apple AirPlay, Amazon Music, Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect) for direct streaming from your mobile direct to your T+A device. It also allows DSD files to be streamed directly via the streaming client. From this summer, this will be integrated into HV-series and R-series multi-source players, while owners of existing modules in those series can have it retrofitted (for a price: € 495 / $ 650 for R-series and € 595 / $ 780 for HV-series – international pricing is TBC).

The PSD 3100 HV also boasts a full complement of inputs: AES-EBU, BNC, Coax, TOS-Link, USB DAC, USB host (HDD), HDMI, Antenna, LAN and WLAN.

(Image credit: T+A)

The same Streaming Architecture is found inside T+A's new R 2500 R multi-source receiver. T+A claims this will give you the same performance potential of the R-series individual components. As well as streaming skills, it packs a CD drive, DAB+, FM, FM-HD and internet radio, alongside analogue, digital and HDMI inputs.

Despite its size, it should be adept at driving the more demanding loudspeakers thanks to its preamplifier and Class AB output stage technology (the same as found in the T+A PA 2500 R). It packs 2 x 250w of continuous power into 4 Ohms, and will be available late summer for € 14,500 / $ 18,880. As with the other devices, we're still waiting on UK and Australian pricing.

