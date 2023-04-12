Focal's entry-level Theva loudspeaker range caters to hi-fi and Dolby Atmos home cinema set-ups

Focal is shaking up its speaker ranges. Replacing the entry-level Chora range is the brand new Theva range – packing in a treasure trove of features and technologies into what is now Focal's most affordable speaker lineup.

Theva has six models in its range, all featuring new colourways and a more slimline cabinet design to fit neatly into your home. Catering to both hi-fi and AV fans, there are three floorstanding speakers (one with dedicated upward-firing Dolby Atmos drivers), one standmount pair, a centre channel and surround speakers.

Like the step-up Vestia speaker range launched at CES 2023, the Theva range features Focal's revamped Slate Fiber drivers, which incorporate recycled carbon fibre and produces "a dynamic, rich and balanced sound," claims Focal. Present in all Theva speakers is a new TNF aluminium/magnesium tweeter, which boosts Focal's signature inverted dome design with a new waveguide and uses "Poron" (a type of memory foam material) between the dome and bracket to reduce high-frequency distortion.

The floorstanding speakers and optional stands for the standmount and centre speakers have tilted bases for "optimum Time Aligment and exceptional soundstage," says Focal. Whether you're going for a simple stereo set-up or the full home cinema experience, the Focal Theva range wants to cover all angles for the listener.

The Nº1 bookshelf speaker has a 16.5cm mid/bass driver, while the Center has twin mid/bass drivers flanking the 25mm tweeter. The distinction between the three floorstanders? The new three-way Nº2 uses 13cm drivers (one for midrange, two for bass), the first to do so in Focal's home speaker range. The Nº3 is the flagship model with three 16.5cm drivers, while the Nº3-D additionally incorporates an upward-firing 13cm full-range driver for delivering Dolby Atmos soundtracks.

And finally, the Theva Surround is a wall-mounted surround speaker that completes the home cinema experience. Each surround features the 25mm TNF tweeter and a 16.5cm mid/bass driver, easy wall-mounting installation and, like every other Focal Theva speaker, magnetic grilles.

Prices for Focal's Theva speaker range are:

Theva Nº1 - £659 / $998 / €718

Theva Nº2 - £1299 / $1798 / €1498

Theva Nº3 - £1499 / $2398 / €1698s

Theva Nº3-D - £1799 / $2998 / €1998

Theva Center - £349 / $649 / €399

Theva Surround - £349 / $649 / €399

All speakers are on sale this month and are available in black high gloss, dark wood and light wood finishes (apart from Theva Surround, which is only available in black).

