Bluesound brings new tech and updated performance to its 10th-anniversary edition Node X streamer

By Kashfia Kabir
published

A limited edition run with a "unique silver finish"

Bluesound Node X anniversary edition in silver
(Image credit: Bluesound)

Bluesound is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special limited edition run of its Award-winning Node (2021) music streamer, called the Node X.

The Node X doesn't just have a 'unique' silver finish to mark the ten-year anniversary; it's also packed with new technology, designed to improve upon the standard Node that holds the current What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award for music streamers. Bluesound says the Node X sets "a new standard for audio performance and functionality with upgraded componentry".

Key component upgrades include the use of a premium ESS 9028Q2M Sabre DAC, a brand new headphone amplifier section that uses THX's AAA (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) technology for reduced levels of noise, distortion and power consumption, and a new 6.35mm headphone output. Bluesound says the use of the ESS Sabre DAC allows the Node X to "flawlessly deliver" streamed audio to amplifiers or active speakers in up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res quality across various formats including MQA.

The other core features that make the Node streamer such a fantastic proposition remain, including its vast file compatibility and streaming options (including over 20 integrated music streaming services), wide connectivity including HDMI eARC, AirPlay 2, two-way Bluetooth aptX HD support, and the excellent BluOS platform and control app that makes the Node a doddle to use in your home system.

Bluesound Node X anniversary edition in silver

(Image credit: Bluesound)

“When we thought about how to celebrate a decade of audio excellence and leadership in wireless hi-res streaming, we knew we had to start with the NODE,” says Matt Simmonds, Product Manager of Bluesound. “The NODE X re-imagines some of the best parts of the critically acclaimed, iconic NODE’s product design – our most popular model – and takes ’just add streaming’ to new performance levels for the next generation of audiophiles."

The limited edition Bluesound Node X will cost GBP £699 / USD $749 / EUR €799 and will be available from today. The standard Node costs £549 / $549 / AU$999. 

Bluesound will also be offering a special version of the Node X in a metallic blue finish as a competition prize only via participating partners throughout July.

The Canadian brand has been at the forefront of streaming since it made its debut in mid-2013 at an event in Munich, Germany. And it all comes full circle as this 10th-anniversary edition Node X streamer will get its first public showing at High End Munich 2023 next week.

MORE:

Read the five-star Bluesound Node (2021) review

Rega reveals 50th Anniversary Edition of the superb Planar 3 turntable

QED’s Golden Anniversary XT speaker cable celebrates the British brand’s 50th birthday

Our recommendations for the best music streamer for you

Kashfia Kabir
Kashfia Kabir
Hi-Fi and Audio Editor

Kashfia is the Hi-Fi and Audio Editor of What Hi-Fi? and first joined the brand over 10 years ago. During her time in the consumer tech industry, she has reviewed hundreds of products, been to countless trade shows across the world and fallen in love with hi-fi kit much bigger than her. In her spare time, Kash can be found catching up with TV shows, tending to an ever-growing houseplant collection and hanging out with her cat Jolene.

1 Comment Comment from the forums