Bluesound brings new tech and updated performance to its 10th-anniversary edition Node X streamer

Bluesound is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special limited edition run of its Award-winning Node (2021) music streamer, called the Node X.

The Node X doesn't just have a 'unique' silver finish to mark the ten-year anniversary; it's also packed with new technology, designed to improve upon the standard Node that holds the current What Hi-Fi? Product of the Year Award for music streamers. Bluesound says the Node X sets "a new standard for audio performance and functionality with upgraded componentry".

Key component upgrades include the use of a premium ESS 9028Q2M Sabre DAC, a brand new headphone amplifier section that uses THX's AAA (Achromatic Audio Amplifier) technology for reduced levels of noise, distortion and power consumption, and a new 6.35mm headphone output. Bluesound says the use of the ESS Sabre DAC allows the Node X to "flawlessly deliver" streamed audio to amplifiers or active speakers in up to 24-bit/192kHz hi-res quality across various formats including MQA.

The other core features that make the Node streamer such a fantastic proposition remain, including its vast file compatibility and streaming options (including over 20 integrated music streaming services), wide connectivity including HDMI eARC, AirPlay 2, two-way Bluetooth aptX HD support, and the excellent BluOS platform and control app that makes the Node a doddle to use in your home system.

(Image credit: Bluesound)

“When we thought about how to celebrate a decade of audio excellence and leadership in wireless hi-res streaming, we knew we had to start with the NODE,” says Matt Simmonds, Product Manager of Bluesound. “The NODE X re-imagines some of the best parts of the critically acclaimed, iconic NODE’s product design – our most popular model – and takes ’just add streaming’ to new performance levels for the next generation of audiophiles."

The limited edition Bluesound Node X will cost GBP £699 / USD $749 / EUR €799 and will be available from today. The standard Node costs £549 / $549 / AU$999.

Bluesound will also be offering a special version of the Node X in a metallic blue finish as a competition prize only via participating partners throughout July.

The Canadian brand has been at the forefront of streaming since it made its debut in mid-2013 at an event in Munich, Germany. And it all comes full circle as this 10th-anniversary edition Node X streamer will get its first public showing at High End Munich 2023 next week.

