New Quad hi-fi separates and stereo speakers spotted at High End Munich 2023

Wandering around the corridors and atriums of High End Munich, there’s always a chance that you’ll stumble across exciting new products that aren’t quite ready to launch but are still getting their very first outing to wow potential customers and distributors.

And we’ve spotted not one, but three new products from hi-fi stalwarts Quad. It’s been a while since we’ve seen new any new kit from the brand, but it looks like all that might be about to change this year.

Set to hit the market at some point during Q4, we have the Quad Platina Series of separates. Information is very thin on the ground but it’s set to be a streamlined range which, at launch, will consist of a 200W integrated amplifier (top left, middle left) complete with digital inputs, and a matching CD transport (middle right). It’s also been suggested that a music streamer could appear further down the line.

(Image credit: Future)

Besides electronics, Quad will also be launching a new range of stereo speakers, Revela. Once again, it’s a small series with just two models. Revela 1 (pictured above) is a two-way standmounter which will cost around £1800 (or £2500 with the optional stands). Revela 2 is a three-way floorstander which will come in somewhere around the £3k-£4k mark, with the speakers set to go on sale around August or September this year. We've been told both speakers use an advanced version of Quad's classic ribbon tweeter, while mid and bass cones will be constructed from a new proprietary fibre.

That's all the information we have for now, but we’ll be sure to bring you the complete lowdown on all these new Quad products just as soon as we get it…

MORE:

High End Munich 2023 news and highlights: Europe's biggest hi-fi show is live!

PMC prodigy1 and 5 speakers aim to take studio-grade sound mainstream

McIntosh's ML1 MKII are modern-retro reinventions of its original 1970s speakers