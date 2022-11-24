Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal now $228 – lowest-ever price

Here's a big saving on one of the best pairs of wireless noise-canceling headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM4.

You can grab a pair of over-ear XM4 headphones at the lowest price we've seen, now just $228 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. They're also on sale at the same price at Crutchfield (opens in new tab) and Best Buy (opens in new tab). They dropped to this price in the Prime Early Access Sale earlier in the year but we certainly haven't seen them go any cheaper - and doubt we will anytime soon.

We love the WH-1000XM4 here at What Hi-Fi?, giving them five-stars in our official review and complimenting their dynamic sound, exceptional sense of timing, and lightweight, comfortable build. If you're looking for headphones, you can't go wrong with a pair of XM4s.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deal

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM4: $350 $228 at Amazon (save $122) (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab)Sony’s premium wireless noise-canceling headphones deliver on all fronts. They're detailed, dynamic and have a natural knack for timing. Nothing really lets them down – battery life, build, comfort and usability are all great for the money.

The five-star WH-1000XM4 were, until the launch of the WH-1000XM5, Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones. With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4 are hard to beat when they're discounted.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their successor, the WH-1000XM5, but manage to be a bit sturdier and hardier with most of the excellent, premium features of Sony's latest flagship headphones on a pair of cans much cheaper.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive showing in sound quality. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, and whatever you put on with these headphones is sure to sound punchy yet detailed without even a worry about bass overpowering anything.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, this Black Friday deal can't be ignored.

