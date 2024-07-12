I've found a clever trick to see the lowest 'hidden' prices this Prime Day

Deal hunters, listen up. I've found a little-known way to save even more money this Amazon Prime Day. Where Amazon sells a device in multiple colour options, there's often a rather large price difference between finishes. And Amazon has a tendency to hide the lowest price by not presenting it as the default option on the product page, or within the search results.

That's why when a product comes in multiple finishes, you should check the price of each individual one. I was amazed at how much you could save...

This way for extra savings

The prices can vary wildly – there's up to £80 / $111 difference, in some cases. The B&W Px7 S2 (rated five stars in our review) are currently £299 on Amazon if you opt for the black finish, but £379 in the other colours (Anthracite Black, Cloud Grey and Forest Green). Sure, the other finishes might be more stylish, but I wouldn't say they are worth £80 more.

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 was £379 now £299 (save £80)

Premium noise-cancelling headphones don't get more handsome than the stylish-looking Px7 S2 from B&W. They also serve up 30 hours of battery life and one of the most detailed performances we have heard at this price. Now replaced by the Px7 S2e, but still great for the money.

Five stars

Read our Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2 review

It's a similar story in the US, where the AirPods Max have fallen to an all-time low price of $398. Unless, that is, you buy the silver model, in which case you will be charged a whopping $111 more ($509).

(In the UK, there is just a £20 difference between colours, but the £479 price is still £70 off the RRP.)

Apple AirPods Max was $549 now $398 (save $151)

The AirPods Max are sleek, well-built wireless headphones that offer up excellent audio quality and great noise cancellation. Plus, they are the perfect accessory for anyone using Apple devices. With $151 off, this is a great deal. Five Stars

Read our AirPods Max review

In the course of my deal hunting, I have found that headphones seem to be the best place to look for this. The five-star Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 recently fell to $139 in silver, but was $174 in graphite (a $35 difference). In the UK, meanwhile, the white finish is £155; the black? A whopping £207 (a difference of £52). The Shure Aonic 50 are currently $232 in white, but $299 in brown or black (a $67 difference). And the Panasonic RZ-S500W are $127 in light grey, but $179 in black (a difference of $52).

Sometimes the differences are less pronounced. The Award-winning Sony WH-1000XM5 are currently £298 in black or midnight blue, but £299 in silver, while the five-star Sony WH-CH520 are £39 in beige or white, but £38 in black or blue. Still, small savings do add up.

Sony WH-1000XM5 was £380 now £298 (save £82)

The over-ear siblings to the WF-1000XM5, these wireless ANC headphones are class leaders in their field... with or without a discount! Bargains this Prime Day. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Sony WH-1000XM5 review

This phenomenon isn't unique to headphones – Bluetooth speakers can benefit too. The blue UE Wonderboom 3 is currently £99 – £10 more than most other finishes – while the pink model is the cheapest, at £81. The pink finish of JBL Flip 6 is also the cheapest, at £96 – that's £33 cheaper than the £129 green option, for which you will have to wait one to two months for it to be dispatched.

Home cinema products have fewer colour options, but that doesn't mean they are exempt. The Award-winning Sonos Beam Gen 2 is often cheaper in white than black, though at present, the white model is £1 more expensive (at £449, it's still £50 cheaper than the RRP though, so I'll forgive it).

Sonos Beam (Gen 2) was £499 now £449 at Amazon (save £50)

The latest offering from Sonos impressed us with its exceptional and immersive Dolby Atmos performance. Being a Sonos product, it also has wi-fi and network streaming onboard, plus compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Available in white or black. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our full Sonos Beam (Gen 2) review

Choose wisely

There are some things to look out for. The same product is often sold by different retailers through the same Amazon page (that's the case with the different colours of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 mentioned earlier). Your statutory rights should be protected as long as you are buying through Amazon, but it's something to be aware of.

I have found that very similar products can appear on the same page too, such as the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 and Wonderboom 4. That's because some finishes are only available for certain products. This can be confusing, especially when the products look identical and you are frantically trying to bag a bargain before stock sells out; so make sure to double check you have added the correct device to your basket before you check out. And also do check whether it's second-hand – Amazon isn't great at flagging this.

There you have it. Don't be too picky on which finish your new device sports, and you could save a small fortune. Happy bargain hunting!

