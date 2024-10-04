The 12 best TVs, headphones and Bluetooth speakers to buy on October Prime Day – and the best prices to pay

Prime Day is coming. Prime Big Deal Days (the official name for October's Prime Day) takes place from 8-9th October, and should see deals on all manner of products, from wireless headphones to TVs, to games consoles to Bluetooth speakers, turntables and beyond. But how do you sort the deals wheat from the discount chaff?

We'll be on hand throughout the event to highlight which deals are worth your attention, but we thought it would be helpful to give you a heads-up first. Forewarned is forearmed, after all.

Below are the products most likely to see a decent discount (of course, all of them are highly rated by yours truly). We'll tell you a bit about them, how much they usually cost, as well as what would be a good price to pay. This should help you get your ducks in a row come the big day, so you can spend less time trawling through pages and pages of Amazon search results and more time basking in the knowledge that you got a good deal.

Sony WH-1000XM5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £380

Now £259

Lowest ever price £239

Prime Day target £239

Even two years after launch, the Sony WH-1000XM5 are still the best wireless headphones you can buy. Why? They're the best all-rounders, combining a sleek design, superb noise-cancelling and excellent sound quality for a very reasonable price. They launched at £380 but have dropped as low as £239 in the January sales. Annoyingly they haven't dropped that low since, but here's hoping Prime Day comes good.

LG C4 OLED TV (42-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Our Planet II)

Reviewed at £1400

Now £879

Lowest ever price £849

Prime Day target £849

LG's C-series is back on top. After last year's disappointing C3, the C4 has scored five stars in its 42-, 48- and 65-inch sizes (every size we have reviewed, in other words). The smallest model is currently an absolute bargain – in recent weeks it has even dropped to be cheaper than the same size C3! We are predicting that it will equal its best ever price, or even undercut it...

JBL Charge 5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £160

Now £140

Lowest ever price £99

Prime Day target £95

We are sticking our neck out here and saying that the JBL Charge 5 could fall to its lowest price ever. It fell to a new low of £99 just last month, and considering it has been around since 2021, we wouldn't be surprised to see another price cut. The Award-winner offers a clearer, more detailed sound over its predecessor, and updated dust-proofing, making it one of the best portable speakers around. It can also juice up your phone when you're out and about. Lifesaver.

Sony WF-C500

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £89

Now £37

Lowest ever price £37

Prime Day target £35

Again, we're angling for a new low price on these. The C500 won a What Hi-Fi? Award, and that was when they were priced at £89! Now they're less than half price they are an absolute steal – and now that their successors have launched, the price could fall even lower. The C510 offer a longer battery life and ambient mode, but the C500 are not much compromise at all for this price. We're hoping for a new price of £35, but for the sake of a few quid you should really snap them up now.

LG G4 OLED TV (65-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Tour De France Unchained)

Reviewed at £3299

Now £2249

Lowest ever price £2249

Prime Day target £2200

The LG G4 has been at its lowest ever price for a few days now, but we think it might drop a bit lower. The 55-inch model has fallen to £1619 in recent weeks, so we think the 65-incher should nudge a little closer to the two grand mark. It's a five-star TV – its brilliantly bright picture is full of contrast, the motion handling is very good indeed, and its gaming specs are typically excellent. One of the best OLED TVs of the year so far.

Apple AirPods Max

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £549

Now £499

Lowest ever price £400

Prime Day target £400

The Apple AirPods Max are an interesting one. Believe it or not, they launched back in December 2020 for £549. Apple prices don't tend to fall too dramatically, but these did hit £400 during Black Friday 2022. And they have fluctuated around £450-£500 since. The second-gen model launched recently – though it's a minor refresh, with just USB-C and different colour schemes – at the cheaper price of £449, and will become the default once old stock has sold out. Which could mean discounts on the Lightning model. If you can put up with the old connection and the more aged colour schemes, you might bag yourself a bargain...

JBL Flip 6

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at 130

Now £91

Lowest ever price £86

Prime Day target £86

Currently sitting around the £90 mark, the JBL Flip 6 has dipped lower before, and we are confident it will again. Its lowest ever price would be a great amount to pay for such an excellent speaker – with spades of sonic clarity and punchy bass, it delivers a sound far bigger than you might expect, and never at the expense of quality. Its toughest competition comes from its Charge 5 stablemate, which just shows how much JBL dominates the Bluetooth speaker category.

Sony A80L OLED TV (55-inch)

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi? / Netflix, Agent Elvis)

Reviewed at £2399

Now £1499

Lowest ever price £1229

Prime Day target £1229

The Award-winning A80L was one of the best OLED TVs we saw last year; it has since been succeeded by the Bravia 8. That means deals, deals, deals. It previously dropped to its lowest ever price over the summer, and with it closing in on 18 months on sale, we predict it will reach that bargain level again this Prime Day.

Sony WF-C700N

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £100

Now £78

Lowest ever price £67

Prime Day target £67

We awarded the Sony WF-C700N a Product of the Year gong at the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 so this should show you how highly we rate them. They are a step up in sound quality from the WF-C500 and add active noise-cancelling to the equation. We saw the price drop to £67 back at the start of the year and would like to think they might return to this level during Prime Day. If they drop to around £70 or less, consider them a no-brainer.

Sony WF-1000XM5

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £259

Now £189

Lowest ever price £189

Prime Day target £189

Sony's five-star, flagship WF-1000XM5 have just hit a new low price, so you should really consider snapping them up right now. This is a great price for these class-leading wireless earbuds – they have been around a while, so the XM6 could follow sooner rather than later, but this is still a quality pair of buds, and winner of multiple What Hi-Fi? Awards.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £249

Now £229

Lowest ever price £189

Prime Day target £189

It can be hard to find deals on Apple products at the best of times and the AirPods Pro 2 are no exception. Apple’s excellent wireless earbuds have come down a little since their launch in September 2022, but we are talking only around £30. More recently, they have dropped to as low as £189, but this has been the exception rather than the rule and whether we’ll see them return to this level during Prime Day remains to be seen. You can find the older Lightning (as opposed to USB-C) model for around £200, though.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

(Image credit: What Hi-Fi?)

Reviewed at £300

Now £212

Lowest ever price £212

Prime Day target £210

Arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds currently on the market, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds do demand a price premium. But we think their stunning sound quality and ANC skills are worth every penny. The price has just dropped to £212, which is a huge saving for these impressive buds. Our advice? Wait for Prime Day, and if they don't drop any further, snap them up.

