The best Amazon Echo deals 2021

The Amazon Echo range of smart speakers and devices has built a name for itself as an affordable and reliable way of bringing smart skills and the Alexa voice assistant into your home, along with a decent level of sound quality for music. And it's now grown to encompass devices with screens, wireless earbuds, plug adaptors, and more.

Echo speakers all work together seamlessly for multi-room audio, can be controlled using your voice, and they can also be used to control other smart home appliances like your lighting and thermostat. So from wherever you are in the house, you can have complete control, just by speaking. Read on for the best deals on all manner of Amazon Echo devices.

Amazon Echo (4th Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The latest Echo combines the best of the standard Echo with the bigger, more powerful Echo Studio. Inside is a built-in Zigbee smart hub, meaning it can directly control compatible devices, as well as better sound than the previous generation. It also looks quite different, adopting a spherical design that's reminiscent of a Magic 8-Ball. Like almost all of Amazon's Echo devices, it's a great value proposition that ticks all the boxes for everyday living. There are better sounding smart speakers around, but they can't match this for versatility or price.

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The latest Echo Dot takes the same spherical shape as the standard Echo, but as with previous generations, it's smaller and more portable, but also less powerful than its bigger sibling. But it's also cheaper – at the moment, it's going for just £29, which is an absolute steal. It has pretty much all the same skills as the bigger version, including voice controls, smart home controls, and the ability to call other Echo speakers around the house. Everything you could need, in other words.

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock (4th Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

This is the same speaker as the regular Echo Dot, but because it has a built-in digital clock, it's perfect for the bedside table. There's basic clock functionality on board too, like an alarm and timer. You can even tap the top to snooze the alarm, just like with a regular alarm clock. But of course it's packed with cutting-edge tech too, like Alexa, enabling voice controls so you can look up top trivia, hear the news, weather and traffic, and control other smart home appliances, all just by speaking. The only problem is, with all that at your beck and call, you might not want to get out of bed.

Amazon Echo Show 8

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Show range has all the features of an Echo speaker, plus a screen. That means you can see the weather forecast, calendar appointments, photo slideshows, video calls and more, adding to the experience considerably. The Show 8's 8-inch screen is HD, which is an ample picture quality at this size. It can also show video footage like the news, TV shows and films. You can customise your home screen and create morning routines to start your day, and it's handy for reading recipes. Worried about someone spying on you? There's a cover for the camera – just slide it shut and you'll have peace of mind that no one's watching. You can also deactivate the mics and camera at the touch of a button. It's currently on sale at £30 off.

Amazon Echo Buds

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Buds are Amazon's stab at a pair of true wireless earbuds. They feature noise reduction (but not noise cancelling) tech by Bose, Alexa for voice controls, plus compatibility with Apple's Siri and Google Assistant. They run for five hours on a single charge, or a total of 20 hours using the supplied carry case, and come with multiple ear tips to get a good fit. There's also an AirPods-style Ear Tip Sizing Test within the Alexa app to determine which ear tip is the right size for you. Touch controls make them a cinch to use, and they're already more affordable than a lot of wireless earbuds. They can now monitor your fitness activities too – not a lot of wireless earbuds can do that.

Amazon Echo Studio

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Studio is Amazon's take on Apple's HomePod. It contains five speakers for wide sound dispersion, and Dolby Atmos tech to make the audio more immersive. It adapts to your room too, sensing the acoustics based on its dimensions and calibrating the audio accordingly for optimal sound. Plus there are all the usual Alexa smarts onboard too, like seamless multi-room, smart home appliance control and intercom functionality using the Drop In and Announcements features.

Amazon Echo Plus (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Echo Plus is a step up from the third-gen Amazon Echo, but not quite as premium an offering as the Echo Studio. Inside its 10x15cm dimensions are an 8cm neodymium woofer and a 2cm tweeter that pump out sound in 360 degrees. The Alexa app lets you adjust the EQ settings, plus there's a temperature sensor built into the speaker, so you can judge when to fire up the heating (by using your voice, naturally). And with seven microphones, beam-forming technology and noise cancellation, it can hear you from anywhere in the room, even if music is playing.

Amazon Echo (3rd Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

If you're after the smart speaker that started it all... this isn't it. Rather this is the third-generation of the one that did, and it's all the better for it. Inside are premium speakers powered by Dolby, you can pair it with other Echo speakers to create stereo sound, and adjust the EQ settings from the Alexa app. And of course you get the same Echo skillset you know and love, with smart home control using your voice via Alexa, multi-room, and the rest.

Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

Gen 2 of Amazon's screened smart speaker has a mammoth 10in HD display for all your watching, calendar, slideshow and video calling needs. It'll show you song lyrics and album art too, and you can set timers and read recipes. The bigger screen makes it ideal for bigger rooms.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show (2nd Generation) deals 4 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Echo Show 2nd Gen Premium... Amazon £198.99 View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5

(Image credit: Amazon)

Or maybe a smaller screen suits you better? The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5in display, making it the perfect size for a bedside table. You can see the news headlines, traffic or weather reports when you wake up, or even sneak in a quick episode of your favourite TV show before you up and shower. Voice controls come as standard, while routines and alarms help get you get up and go. It currently has £20 off, so snap it up while you can.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Generation)

(Image credit: Amazon)

A bulb design not do it for you? Maybe you'll prefer the hockey puck design of the previous Echo Dot. This is the version without a clock built in, so you can't see the time at a glance, but it does have Alexa for all the usual smart features, and a knockdown price to boot. For a no-frills smart speaker that's small enough to move from room to room and that has a natty fabric finish, look no further.

Amazon Echo Flex

(Image credit: Amazon)

Want Alexa but don't have space for a smart speaker to clutter up your sideboards? The Echo Flex could be the answer. It slots into a plug socket, and has a microphone for hearing your spoken commands – and with Alexa built in, it can act on them accordingly. That means you can control smart home appliances like lights and thermostats just by speaking. And if you do want to play music, you can plug a speaker into it using the 3.5mm aux port or connect wirelessly over Bluetooth. There's also a USB port built in for charging your phone or another device.

Amazon Echo Auto

(Image credit: Amazon)

To take Alexa for a spin in your car, check out the Amazon Echo Auto. It connects to the Alexa app on your phone and plays music, radio, podcasts and more through your car speakers, so you can take full advantage of what they have to offer. You can connect your phone to it wirelessly via Bluetooth, or using an AUX input. Eight microphones with far-field technology mean it can hear you loud and clear even if you're bombing down the motorway with the window open. And it comes with an air vent mount for easy installation.

MORE:

Alexa, show me the best Alexa speakers

Or just the best wireless speakers generally

Run me a comparison: Amazon Echo vs Dot vs Plus vs Spot vs Show 5: which is best?