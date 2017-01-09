Every January, the tech world descends on Las Vegas, Nevada for International CES, the world's biggest consumer electronics show. And it remains the best place to see a whole host of new products for the year ahead.

CES 2017 has seen a raft of new products, including a Panasonic OLED TV and new Ultra HD Blu-ray players, Samsung QLED TVs, a new Technics turtable, an LG 'Wallpaper TV', floating speakers, new hi-fi products from Arcam, Chord and Moon, high-end headphones, and a seemingly never-ending supply of smart wireless speakers using Amazon Alexa .

As official CES partners we've also rounded-up the best hi-fi products from Tech West: the Stars of CES. Here are all the CES 2017 highlights...

The first CES news stories are out of the bag, revealing a new Panasonic OLED TV and fresh 4K Blu-ray players, Samsung QLED TVs, Alexa TVs, wireless speakers, wireless headphones and more.

Samsung takes aim at OLED TV with three new QLED TV ranges

Panasonic reveals flagship EZ1002 OLED TV

Panasonic launches three new Ultra HD 4K Blu-rays players

Shure launches Apple Lightning adapter with built-in DAC and amp

Amazon Alexa comes to 4K TVs

Fuse in-ears bring modular design to wireless headphones

CES 2017 pre-show news

As expected, there was plenty of news confirmed ahead of the official start of CES...

The SJ9 is LG's first Dolby Atmos soundbar

Samsung to launch personalised smart TV services

Lenovo launches Alexa smart speaker with Harman Kardon sound

LG Nano Cell TVs promise better colours, wider viewing angles

LG to launch levitating wireless speaker at CES

Samsung unveils UBD-9500 4K Blu-ray player

LG Tone Studio is a wireless wearable speaker

McIntosh MP1100 and D1100 will get the best from analogue and digital sources

Beyerdynamic Xelento remote headphones aim for hi-res audio

Sony expected to launch OLED TVs at CES 2017

So what else should you be looking out for? Here's what we expect to see at CES 2017...

CES 2017 TVs

TVs more often that not deliver the biggest stories, with 4K, OLED and HDR all making waves in recent years, alongside curved and even flexible TVs. And we expect more of the same in 2017, with HDR and OLED an increasing focus.

Some HDR TVs are already on sale. But now consumers have got their heads around 4K, telly makers will be keen to push their latest technology, especially now Amazon Prime Video and Netflix support it. Of particular interest will be the rivalry between HDR10 and Dolby Vision. That's right, it's another format war. It could be HD-DVD vs Blu-ray all over again.

There are also competing screen technologies. Sony is predicted to launch a range of OLED TVs at CES, having launched the first ever OLED set way back in 2008 (albeit it was a mere 11 inches in size). A range of bigger sets would be the firm's first proper foray into OLED.

The next-gen Panasonic 4K OLED TV should is also likely to be on our CES 2017 schedule, having been teased at IFA 2016. Samsung however is tipped to forego the technology entirely and jump straight to QLED.

This could be because LG is so eager to be the OLED brand of choice. We're big fans of the LG OLED TVs we've seen so far and the company wants to ramp up production. So expect to see new LG OLEDs at CES 2017.

QLED, meanwhile, is the next step in quantum dot technology, and doesn't need to have an LCD panel. This could make for cheaper, longer lasting sets that could potentially have better picture quality. We're waiting with baited breath.

There will be plenty of 4K TVs on display at CES... and probably some 8K TVs. After all, 8K is expected to be mainstream soon.

LG will also launch a 4K computer monitor that's equipped for HDR, which will be good news for anyone who watches films or plays games on their PC.

And of course, expect the usual competition to launch the biggest, most eye-catching TV. Take a look at our round-up of the craziest TVs from last year's CES to see what we mean...

Away from TVs, Nvidia is expected to launch the second generation of its Nvidia Shield streaming box and games console. The Shield isn't the best-known streaming box around, but it's quite a device - it was the first streamer to offer Netflix in 4K with HDR, and has plenty of power thanks to its 3GB of RAM. It also runs Google's Android TV operating system.

The new Shield is said to have a new controller and better wireless connectivity. Other than that, it should be business as usual. But that's no bad thing.

CES 2017 hi-fi

The likes of LG, Samsung and Sony may make the most noise at CES, but there are plenty of areas with a more specialist focus. This includes hi-fi with a 'High-Performance Audio' zone at the Venetian forming part of CES's Tech West area (a whole host of extra hotels and conference rooms away from the main convention centre).

Audio-Technica, Beyerdynamic, B&O, Burmester, Cyrus, ELAC, KEF, NAD and Pro-Ject are all on the CES 2017 exhibitor list and likely to be showing new (hopefully) and old products.

Two hefty McIntosh amps will be on show for the first time in Vegas, the MP1100 and DP1100, each aiming to get the very best from your music regardless of whether it's coming from an analogue or digital source.

We're also expecting to see something new from Moon and will be heading to the Simaudio to get all the details.

Further details on new hi-fi products are thin on the ground, though we do know we'll see the formidable Paradigm Persona 9H speakers - they've already won a CES 2017 Best of Innovation Awards. The 9H features four 8.5-inch active bass drivers and Anthem Room Correction to make the sound adjust to your surroundings.

We'll be updating this page with more information when we get it, and we will once again be picking our favourite products from The Venetian for our Stars of CES. You can see the 2016 Stars of CES winners here.

CES 2017 home cinema

What with the rise of downloads and streaming, there were murmurings that Ultra HD Blu-ray might not exist as a format. Thankfully it does, and we're confident it looks a lot better than streaming in 4K.

Sony has announced its first Ultra HD Blu-ray player, but it's a high-end model aimed at custom installers, rather than a consumer-friendly machine. Sony could yet choose CES to announce its first consumer-targeted UHD Blu-ray player.

LG is predicted to launch its first 4K Blu-ray player at CES. Rumours say the LG UP970 will be Wi-Fi-enabled and support the Miracast streaming standard. And that's about as much as we know for now.

We'd expect to see more 4K Blu-ray players released, joining the Panasonic DMP-UB700 and UB900, the Samsung UBD-K8500, and players from Oppo and Philips. More affordable players? Fingers crossed.

LG also has a new laser projector up its sleeve, the LG ProBeam (HF80J). Promising to be the lightest full HD laser projector on the market, it has Bluetooth for pairing with an external speaker or even headphones. The projector also has LG's webOS smart platform for accessing streaming video services.

CES 2017 headphones

When it comes to portable audio at CES we're talking headphones and music players.

Last year, Audio Technica launched three impressive models: the ATH-SR5 and Bluetooth-enabled ATH-SR5BT, and the ATH-MSR7NC. But this year, an interesting new pair will make an appearance.

The Ossic X claims to be the world's first pair of 3D audio smart headphones, promising to deliver a 3D effect with any music. The makers claim their advanced 3D audio algorithm, head tracking and "individual anatomy calibration" can combine to deliver accurate 3D sound. We can't wait for an ears-on. They're expected to go on sale in May 2017.

Also new will be the Beyerdynamic Xelento earphones, a pair of in-ear headphones that aim to major on hi-res audio. And we expect hi-res audio will be mentioned alongside a whole host of new audio products.

The new Meters Music headphones, complete with VU meters, will also be on show, making their global debut.

Etymotic, experts in earphones, headsets... and hearing aids, is also promising to unveil new products.

Elsewhere, Audeze, AudioQuest, Klipsch, Sennheiser and more will all be in attendance, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for fresh cans.

CES 2017 phones

CES isn't traditionally a big show for smartphones. Firstly, it's followed soon after by Mobile World Congress, which is the mecca for mobile phone announcements. And CES is in the US, so the handsets that are announced can be US variants that don't come to the UK. Nevertheless, there are usually one or two smartphones of interest.

Asus has confirmed it will unveil its Google Tango-enabled phone. Called ZenPhone AR, it will come equipped for augmented reality experiences, overlaying virtual elements like objects and characters onto the user's view of the real world. The only other Tango phone available right now is the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro, so it'll be interesting to see whether anyone else joins the party.

Huawei announced the Mate 8 smartphone at CES 2016, and while it's already shown off the Mate 9, that's not to say it won't launch another new handset at the show.

Two new Sony handsets have also been spotted recently, one of which has a hefty 4GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch screen. All signs point to it being the Xperia X2, which could well launch at CES.

LG is predicted to launch a bunch of midrange smartphones at CES. These are the LG K3, K4, K8 and K10 (the last of which is said to be the top-of-the-range model). The company could also unveil the LG Stylus 3, rumoured to be a 5.7-inch 'phablet' that comes complete with stylus, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note.

A rugged phone called the LG X Calibur is also rumoured, as is the big-battery-packing LG X Power 2. We'll have to wait and see which of these phones make it to the UK.

CES 2017 virtual reality

The future of home cinema? VR headsets are here, but they're still too pricey for the man in the street. Also, there's a distinct lack of content to watch on them. But VR is big business - according to Tractica, more than 200 million virtual reality headsets will be sold by 2020. Expect manufacturers to want to kickstart uptake. And what better place than CES?

Back in October, Microsoft announced Windows 10 VR headsets would soon launch from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Asus and Acer. CES could be the time.

Rumours abound that HTC will launch a wireless version of the Vive VR headset, which is codenamed Oasis. No wires would make the VR experience a lot more liberating.

There will probably be a glut of more affordable headsets on show. We can expect plenty of deals between manufacturers and content providers too, to bring new and existing content to their VR platform. And just like with the streaming wars between Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and others, services will want as much exclusive content as possible.

CES 2017 cars

Connected tech is making its way into cars in a big way - both Apple and Google have launched their own in-car systems, called Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, respectively. So what can we expect on the roadmap for CES?

While Apple and Google are unlikely to exhibit, one exciting company will show off its first production electric car. Faraday Future debuted its first concept electric car last year, and has announced it will "unveil the future" at CES 2017. Which would suggest a road-ready model is waiting in the wings.

It claimed its concept car would have 1,000bhp, a 0-60mph time of under three seconds, and augmented reality capabilities. So hopes are high for the production model. Will it have a suitably futuristic in-car entertainment system? We shall see.

Harman Kardon, fresh from being acquired by Samsung, could well have something to shout about, already offering Harman systems for BMW, and Mark Levinson systems in Lexus cars, not to mention the electronics in the McLaren 570GT.

