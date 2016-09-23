Spotted in the wild for the first time at CEDIA 2016 more details have emerged about Oppo's first Ultra HD Blu-ray player, the UDP-203.

The 4K player will support HDR (High Dynamic Range) and feature two HDMI outputs, a 7.1 multichannel analogue output, and twin USB outputs.

Besides the ability to play Ultra HD Blu-rays, the Oppo can also play high-resolution audio files. The UDP-203 uses a 32-bit, eight-channel DAC, which supports all the usual formats including FLAC, WAV, two-channel DSD256 and multichannel DSD64/128.

The Oppo should launch before the end of the year for around £600, which would put it in direct competition with our current favourite, the Panasonic DMP-UB900.

It's also rumoured that a UDP-205 step-up model is also on the way, but the key differences between the two Oppo players haven't been confirmed. What Hi-Fi? will, of course, bring you more details as they're made available.

