The new on-ear headphones take their design cue from the ATH-MSR7 cans but come in at a new, more affordable price-point for Audio-Technica's hi-fi headphone range.

The £99 ATH-SR5 feature 45mm drivers, boast solid noise-isolation despite their compact form and come with a detachable 1.2m cable with mic and remote.

Their wireless counterparts, the ATH-SR5BT, use aptX Bluetooth, NFC for easy pairing and have play/pause, volume and skip track controls on the earphone.

Audio-Technica claims a battery life of up to 38 hours from a five-hour charge (via USB). The ATH-SR5BT will cost £149.

Both new models are due in March.

Also new and sporting the hi-res audio badge are the ATH-MSR7NC, the noise-cancelling version of the aforementioned ATH-MSR7 headphones.

The over-ear design headphones sport new '360-degree omnidirectional' noise-cancelling technology that claims not to affect the sound quality when activated. A change to the mic position means "minimal difference" in audio performance in noise-cancelling mode, says Audio-Technica.

The ATH-MSR7NC cans use a mixture of layered aluminium and magnesium materials in an effort to deliver a lightweight but durable design. They have a 30-hour claimed battery life and come supplied with two detachable cables, one of which has an in-line mic.

The Audio-Technica ATH-MSR7NC headphones are due out February/March and are priced at £249.

