The What Hi-Fi? team has been scouring the rooms of the Venetian Hotel at CES 2016 to uncover the hottest equipment that are set to make waves in the tech year ahead.

Not for the first time, our team members have been spoiled for choice, and selecting these ten products hasn't been easy – but here they all are, listed in alphabetical order...

Arcam SR250

Arcam's clever SR250 aims to deliver the performance of a premium stereo amp with all the connectivity of an AV receiver.

It uses the same 120W of Class G amplification found in the company's A49 stereo amp, while features includes seven HDMI 2.0 inputs, three HDMI outputs and music streaming including Spotify Connect.

CES 2016: Arcam SR250 stereo AV receiver makes its public debut

Audioquest DragonFly

$99-$199

The Audioquest DragonFly is one of the best portable USB DACs out there and at CES 2016, the company launched a couple of new models which we're extremely keen to take for a spin.

The DragonFly Black ($99) is a new entry level DAC, preamp and headphone amp which includes low power consumption for use with portable sources and brand-new DAC chip for all the number crunching.

The DragonFly Red ($199) features a higher grade DAC and has a '64-bit bit-perfect digital volume control'.

CES 2016: Audioquest's new DragonFly USB DACs work with phones and tablets

Dan D'Agostino Progression Mono Amplifier

$45,000 a pair

The highlight of Dan D'Agostino's new Progression range of hi-fi components has to be the impressive Mono Amplifier monobloc.

It's the company's largest and most powerful amp to date: it delivers a huge 800W into 8 ohms and features a redesigned power meter to help cover the amp's crazily high output range.

CES 2016: The Dan D'Agostino Progression monobloc is an absolute beast

GamuT Lobster

$4990

If you've never given much though to the furniture you sit on when listening to music, GamuT's Lobster 'hi-fi' chair might cause you to think again.

This crazy-looking, crustacean-inspired chair uses a special material behind your head to better reflect sound around your ears while you're listening to your hi-fi. It was developed by a Danish furniture company that is one of the investors in GamuT and will cost you $4990. We definitely need a couple of these for our listening rooms.

CES 2016: Gamut's Lobster chair is designed for audiophiles

McIntosh RS100

$1000

McIntosh always has a number of interesting products on its stand at CES and this year it was the RS100 that caught our eye.

It's the company's first ever wireless speaker to feature DTS's Play-Fi streaming tech, it can also play the part of a premium multi-room solution.

CES 2016: McIntosh unveils a trio of new products at CES 2016

Monitor Audio Platinum II

Monitor Audio's current Platinum series has been around for the best part of 15 years, and at CES 2016, the British loudspeaker manufacturer officially launched an all-new Series II.

The revised range includes new standmount and floorstanding models, all of which feature a brand-new MPD (Micro Pleated Diaphragm) tweeter and improved crossover design.

CES 2016: Monitor Audio unveils new Platinum II speaker range

Moon Neo ACE

$3500

Moon's feature-packed NEO ACE system looks, well, ace - it's an integrated amp and hi-res streamer all rolled up into one.

The Neo ACE features Tidal support, aptX Bluetooth and a built-in phono stage. Digital inputs and a high-grade internal DAC mean you can play all manner of music files from a number of different sources.

CES 2016: Moon Neo ACE is an integrated amp and hi-res streamer for $3500

Naim Mu-so Qb

The Award-winning Naim Mu-so wireless speaker has a new sibling: the Mu-so Qb shares shares similar design traits and features, but in a smaller, more affordable package.

And it can be combined with the original Mu-so as part of a wireless multiroom system.

CES 2016: Naim Mu-so Qb compact wireless speaker to sit alongside Mu-so

Sony PS-HX500

There's been a couple of big turntable launches at CES 2016, including the PS-HX500, an "audiophile turntable" from Sony.

The twist to the PS-HX500 is it comes with a "high-quality DSD native convertor", a piece of software that turns your vinyl record collection into a digital hi-res one for your portable music player.

CES 2016: Sony PS-HX500 turntable converts vinyl to hi-res audio

Technics SL-1200G

We've known a Technics turntable was on its way for some time now, and at CES 2016 the SL-1200G was finally revealed in all its glory.

This high-end, direct-drive turntable is set to cost around $4000, with a special 50th anniversary edition limited to 1200 models due to go on sale first this Summer.

CES 2016: Technics SL-1200G hands-on review

