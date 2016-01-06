4K HDR TVs, hi-fi products and home cinema kit were the biggest draws of the second day of CES 2016. Lots of attention was given to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players and there was the highly-anticipated launch of Technics' brand new turntable.

It's fair to say day two was incredibly busy, but we've rounded up all the highlights and new launches on this page for you...

Video highlights

Sony 4K HDR TVs, Walkman, hi-res turntable, but still no Atmos

Sony announced three new ranges of 4K Ultra HD TVs, comprising flat and curved screens as well as Sony's new Slim Backlight Drive technology. All support HDR too and run on the Android TV operating system. Also announced were three new ranges of Full HD TVs.

Sony also revealed the WS413 wearable Walkman aimed at fitness fanatics. It doesn't support hi-res audio, but word on the Sony stand suggests hi-res models are coming soon.

There weren't any 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players on show, but Sony did announce 4K upscaling models that place just as much focus on audio as video. The UHP-H1 for example marries Blu-ray playback with hi-res audio.

Sony also jumped in on the vinyl action with the PS-HX500 belt-drive turntable that rips vinyl into hi-res audio thanks to a "high-quality native DSD converter".

But we still haven't got Dolby Atmos on a Sony AV receiver. Although the newly-announced STR-DN1070 is more 4K friendly, it still doesn't support Dolby Atmos decoding, which many of its rivals offer for the same price.

Samsung SUHD TVs, 4K Blu-ray, Dolby Atmos and more...

Samsung announced new ranges of SUHD Quantum Dot TVs, incuding the KS9500 curved screen, which the company claims is the world's first "bezel-less" curved display. The entire range will support HDR technology and run on the Tizen operating system.

Samsung had another world first in the UBD-K8500 4K Blu-ray player which will go on sale in March. Also on show was the Galaxy TabPro S 12in tablet which is a direct rival to the Apple iPad Pro. It has a 2160 x 1440 AMOLED display and runs on the Windows operating system.

We were also treated to the HW-K950 Dolby Atmos soundbar that comes with rear Atmos-enabled speakers to join the soundbar at the front, making it capable of supporting a 5.1.4 configuration.

Panasonic UHD Premium TVs, 4K Blu-ray and Technics

Panasonic had a new DX900 TV range to show off at CES 2016, which is the "world's first" UHD Premium TV - a feat also claimed by Samsung and LG - since it meets criteria set by the UHD Alliance.

The DMP-UB900 4K Blu-ray player is due to go on sale in Europe this Spring. It's a playback-only model, as it doesn't feature recording capabilities, and will support 4K streaming services.

We were pleased to see Technics at CES 2016 and our jaws dropped when we saw the SL-1200G turntable. If its predecessor is anything to go by, this new 2016 model should be pretty special. It uses a direct-drive motor and features a four-layered cabinet construction.

LG Signature 4K OLED TVs, HDR OLED TVs and more...

LG's press conference was very TV-centric with several new OLED ranges on offer. The range given the most airtime by LG was the new Signature range, which is reserved for the company's high-end products. The Signature OLED TV is just 2.57mm thick and is both HDR and Dolby Vision compatible.

Also announced were eight new 4K OLED TVs as part of LG's regular series. All models support HDR technology and get the official Ultra HD Premium seal of approval from the UHD Alliance. The G6 and E6 TVs borrow the 'Picture-on-Glass' design from the Signature range to make them ultra-slim.

LG even brought some smartphones to CES, with the company's new K Series. Comprising the K10 and K7, these models are aimed at the midrange market.

The absence of AV products in LG's press conference was a little surprising, but there's a good chance there'll be some new stuff on the company's stand.

And there's more...

It wasn't just the tech giants that made announcements on day two of CES 2016. Philips confirmed new ranges of 4K Ultra HD and full HD TVs, as well as a partnership with Amazon Instant Video, while the Ultra HD Alliance announced an official specification for 4K HDR devices, called Ultra HD Premium.

Hisense announced 22 new TVs for 2016, including a budget $400 4K TV that supports HDR. All TVs in the range support the screen technology, while the H9 and H10 ULED models support Quantum Dot technology too.

