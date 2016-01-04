We've already tested Yamaha's Dolby Atmos soundbar, the £1600 YSP-5600 - and now comes news that Samsung is joining the party with its new HW-K950 model.

Samsung claims the HW-K950 is the first soundbar to include two Dolby Atmos-enabled wireless rear speakers which makes it capable of delivering 5.1.4-channel sound.

The soundbar itself is just 5.4cm high and uses three forward-facing and two upwards-facing speakers to deliver "a rich, full sound". It connects wirelessly to the subwoofer and rear speakers which means no in-ceiling speakers are required to create the 3D Atmos effect, Samsung claims.

"Our 2016 line-up of audio products offers the most immersive sound ever experienced in the home," says John JY Kim, Samsung's vice-president of visual display. "Our new soundbar with Dolby Atmos technology delivers the ultimate in cinematic home entertainment."

In other news at CES, Samsung has added a new range of colours and patterns to its Wireless Audio 360 speaker range, which also gets an improved multi-room control app for smartphones and tablets.

UK availability and pricing for the Samsung HW-K950 Atmos soundbar will be announced in due course.

