All eight models in the range feature OLED displays, 4K resolution and HDR Pro High Dynamic Range tech.

They also get the official Ultra HD Premium seal of approval from the UHD Alliance - a new set of standards for resolution, HDR, peak luminance, black levels, wide colour gamut and audio quality. Support for HDR10 and Dolby Vision is also standard across the range.

The G6 and E6 are the first TVs from LG with the company's 'Picture-on-Glass' design, which consists of an ultra-thin 2.6mm panel with a translucent glass back and forward-facing soundbar speaker system.

With 10-bit panels and 10-bit processing power, LG says its latest OLED TVs have access to more than a billion possible colour options, while ColourPrime Pro technology means they can display "the finest details of colour and gradation".

LG's new E6 4K OLED TV with Ultra HD Premium certification

Audio for the TVs was developed in partnership with Harman Kardon. The speakers point forward, not down, for greater clarity, and the soundbar system incorporates extra woofers to boost the sound further.

Smart TV functionality is handled by LG's webOS 3.0 content management platform, which now includes support for Freeview Play. Freeview Play combines catch-up TV from the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5 wit on-demand services and live TV.

UK prices and availability have yet to be confirmed, but we do know that the G6 will be available in 77in and 65in sizes, and the E6 models in 65in and 55in.

