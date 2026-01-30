LG's leaving Samsung unchallenged in a key next-gen TV category

South Korean tech giant LG is bowing out of the 8K TV market, leaving its Samsung rival on its own to develop the technology.

As reported by FlatpanelsHD, LG Display has confirmed that development of 8K OLED panels has been put on hold. It did add that this could restart if market conditions changed but, for now, LG will no longer be producing OLED 8K models. That includes the LG Z3, which scored an impressive four stars after being put through its paces in our test room.

We have found that LG’s only 8K TV using LCD technology is still on the market; however, as the LG QNED99 is still available at some retailers.

It’s not all doom and gloom, as Samsung is still producing its own line of 8K models. The pick of the litter comes in the form of the five-star Samsung QN900D, which scored a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024. With its £6650 / $6299 / AU$8999 price tag at launch, however, that’s still quite the commitment for your wallet.

