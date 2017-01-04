The Apple iPhone no longer sports a 3.5mm headphone socket, but there are still a few ways to enjoy wired headphones with your new iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus.

The first option, of course, is to use the Lightning to 3.5mm adapter provided with Apple's flagship handsets. Alternatively, you can ditch your current buds or cans in favour of a pair of dedicated Lightning headphones.

But if you use Shure headphones, there's another way to stick with your current wired model. At CES 2017, Shure has launched the Remote + Lightning accessory cable, compatible with any of its headphones which use the MMXC (micro-miniature coaxial) connector.

The DAC and amp are built into the in-line remote, which also features a full suite of controls for music playback and answering calls. The cable will cost $100 when it goes on sale in the US this spring, with UK pricing still tbc.

