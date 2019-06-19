Why wait 'til Prime Day? Save 54% on Sennheiser wireless headphones

Another day, another deal – and this one really is worth a moment of contemplation.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones are a solid five-star pair of cans and if the not-insignificant investment of £380/$500 made you cautious prior to today, Amazon has slashed the price and thus, slashed, surely, any a reservation about buying a pair.

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless $500 $230 at Amazon Head on over to Amazon today and you'll find these second generation Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 Wireless headphones for less than half the list price. View Deal

The Momentum Wireless 2.0s are an over-ear design featuring Bluetooth 4.0 technology with NFC connectivity, noise cancellation and high audio performance, plus a 22-hour battery life even with both Bluetooth and NoiseGard activated. The headphones also have two built-in microphones for better voice calls and noise cancellation.

This second generation pair of Sennheiser headphones features an all-leather headband and elegantly sculpted earcups on adjustable stainless-steel rails. There's an audio cable supplied, should you manage to drain the battery, and with this generous discount on top, we can't think of many reasons not to treat yourself.

It's now less than a month until Amazon Prime Day and all the accompanying deals, though we'll be impressed if the shopping behemoth manages to beat this one...

