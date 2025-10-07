Not an Amazon fan? Richer Sounds' anti-Prime Day sale has low prices on TVs, hi-fi and home cinema products
Save a bundle on all highly-rated TV's, projectors, speakers, and more
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days may be dominating the headlines this week, but it's not the only game in town.
If you're looking for an alternative to the retail giant, Richer Sounds has launched its own impressive sale with some seriously tempting discounts on TVs, projectors, hi-fi gear, and more.
We've combed through the sale to pick out the best deals on products we can wholeheartedly recommend, based on our comprehensive, in-depth testing and reviewing process.
Whether you're after a stunning TV for movie nights, a capable projector for true home cinema thrills, or hi-fi gear to elevate your music listening, there's likely something here worth considering.
Before you dive in, it's worth mentioning that you'll want to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP club, which unlocks the best discounts. Don't worry, it's completely free. With some deals, you might also need to add it to the basket to see the sale price. With that said, here are our top picks from Richer Sounds' sale.
TV deals
The 48-inch LG C5 is pretty much as premium as TVs of this size get, and it's a clear step ahead of its predecessor. This compact OLED delivers exceptional sharpness and detail, with natural, cinematic motion handling. Oh, and you can also grab the LG US60T soundbar for just £49 if you bite the bullet, saving an extra £200.
The Samsung S90F is one of the best 48-inch OLEDs we've tested, delivering a bright, punchy picture full of pop. Colours are stunning, contrast is excellent, and the sharpness is phenomenal without ever looking artificial.
The 55-inch LG C5 is the best TV for most people, delivering everything we loved about the Award-winning C4 with some useful upgrades. Picture quality is exceptional, with rich, punchy colours. If you pull the trigger, you can also nab £75 off Samsung's HW-B650F soundbar.
The LG G5 represents a leap forward for OLED TV technology, thanks to its new Primary RGB Tandem OLED panel. This flagship delivers stunning brightness, while maintaining OLED's trademark deep blacks. Better yet, this offer comes with a free LG US70TR soundbar worth £600.
The Sony Bravia 8 II is a truly exceptional TV and potentially the most balanced flagship OLED we've tested. The Acoustic Surface Audio+ sound system is also one of the best built-in TV speakers available. You can also nab selected soundbars for half price as part of the deal.
The 65-inch version of the LG C5 delivers the same exceptional performance as its 55-inch sibling, just on a larger canvas. You can also grab the LG US60T soundbar for just £49 with this offer, saving another £200 in the process.
The 65-inch LG G5 showcases the very best of the new Primary RGB Tandem OLED technology on a larger screen. You can also nab a free LG US90TY soundbar worth £1199, that's automatically added to your basket.
The Samsung S95F is arguably the very best all-round TV that Samsung has ever produced. Vibrant, punchy and crisp, it's a thrilling TV to live with. You also get a free Samsung HW-LS60D smart speaker worth £399 when you add the S95F to your basket. Nice.
Home Cinema deals
The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness with its native 4K resolution, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.
The Sony VPL-XW5000ES won our 2024 Product of the Year Award with good reason. The step up it delivers over Sony's previous entry-level models is substantial, with wider colour coverage, extra brightness, and phenomenal sharpness that showcases the full benefits of 4K resolution.
Hi-Fi deals
The F300i builds on the original Fyne Audio F300 with an enhanced titanium tweeter and improved crossover for better treble performance. They're also capable of an admirably engaging performance.
The Q Acoustics 3030i deliver all the attributes of their smaller 3020i siblings while dishing up a huge slice of authority into proceedings. Detail levels are impressive, and the presentation is coherent and unforced, while presenting information in a hugely rewarding way.
The Astell&Kern Kann Ultra is a powerhouse portable music player that lives up to its name. It's exceptionally powerful, capable of driving even the most demanding headphones with headroom to spare. Promising an incredibly expansive soundstage with precise imaging and weighty bass.
The Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier is a stylish all-in-one solution that combines amplification, DAC, streaming and even a phono stage in one compact box. Its greatest strength is a lively sense of agility and rhythm that makes it wonderfully engaging to listen to.
The WiiM Pro Plus is a What Hi-Fi? Award-winning music streamer that delivers exceptional value. It creates a big, properly defined soundstage and keeps detail levels high at every point. The midrange is particularly impressive, brimming with character and attitude, while low frequencies are straight-edged and controlled.
The WiiM Ultra is the brand's flagship streamer, and its powerful combination of features, connectivity and user experience is unparalleled at the price. The modern design features a responsive touchscreen display that makes operation a joy, while the sound is a clear step above the Award-winning Pro Plus.
The WiiM Amp Pro delivers amplification, a DAC and wireless streaming in one compact, space-saving box. The sonic improvements over its predecessor are clear – the Amp Pro digs out more detail and offers more light and shade, making it a more interesting listen.
