Not an Amazon fan? Richer Sounds' anti-Prime Day sale has low prices on TVs, hi-fi and home cinema products

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days may be dominating the headlines this week, but it's not the only game in town.

If you're looking for an alternative to the retail giant, Richer Sounds has launched its own impressive sale with some seriously tempting discounts on TVs, projectors, hi-fi gear, and more.

We've combed through the sale to pick out the best deals on products we can wholeheartedly recommend, based on our comprehensive, in-depth testing and reviewing process.

Whether you're after a stunning TV for movie nights, a capable projector for true home cinema thrills, or hi-fi gear to elevate your music listening, there's likely something here worth considering.



Before you dive in, it's worth mentioning that you'll want to sign up for Richer Sounds' VIP club, which unlocks the best discounts. Don't worry, it's completely free. With some deals, you might also need to add it to the basket to see the sale price. With that said, here are our top picks from Richer Sounds' sale.

TV deals

LG OLED48C56LB: was £1,199 now £949 at Richer Sounds The 48-inch LG C5 is pretty much as premium as TVs of this size get, and it's a clear step ahead of its predecessor. This compact OLED delivers exceptional sharpness and detail, with natural, cinematic motion handling. Oh, and you can also grab the LG US60T soundbar for just £49 if you bite the bullet, saving an extra £200.

Samsung Qe65S95F: was £2,699 now £2,294.15 at Richer Sounds The Samsung S95F is arguably the very best all-round TV that Samsung has ever produced. Vibrant, punchy and crisp, it's a thrilling TV to live with. You also get a free Samsung HW-LS60D smart speaker worth £399 when you add the S95F to your basket. Nice.

Home Cinema deals

BenQ W2720i: was £1,999 now £1,799 at Richer Sounds The BenQ W2720i does an outstanding job of straddling the usually incompatible worlds of serious and casual home cinema projection. It delivers phenomenal sharpness with its native 4K resolution, excellent contrast with deep, neutral blacks, and impressive detail levels throughout.

Sony VPL-XW5000ES: was £4,999 now £4,499 at Richer Sounds The Sony VPL-XW5000ES won our 2024 Product of the Year Award with good reason. The step up it delivers over Sony's previous entry-level models is substantial, with wider colour coverage, extra brightness, and phenomenal sharpness that showcases the full benefits of 4K resolution.

Hi-Fi deals

Astell&Kern Kann Ultra: was £1,599 now £999 at Richer Sounds The Astell&Kern Kann Ultra is a powerhouse portable music player that lives up to its name. It's exceptionally powerful, capable of driving even the most demanding headphones with headroom to spare. Promising an incredibly expansive soundstage with precise imaging and weighty bass.