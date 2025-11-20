Black Friday bargain alert! This small yet superb portable projector has dropped to its lowest price ever

Finding a portable projector that offers a cinematic picture performance can be quite the task. And with countless deals flooding in for Black Friday, it's often difficult to keep track of which models are worth your money.

But there's good news! We have spotted an excellent deal on one of Xgimi's latest portable projectors. You can pick up the Xgimi MoGo 4 for £399 at Amazon, saving you a hefty £110 off its original price.

The four-star model impressed in our test room, offering a punchy picture and an easy-to-use design.

But first, let's take a look at why this Xgimi projector is worth another look, especially at this low price.

Xgimi MoGo 4 was £509 now £399 at Amazon (save £110)

If you are looking for a small, portable projector with solid picture performance and easy set-up, the MoGo 4 could be the product for you. It uses Google TV with built-in Netflix, plus the usual streaming suspects.

Read the full Xgimi MoGo 4 review

One of the biggest draws of the MoGo 4 is its incredibly compact and easy to use design. By twisting the body out, the hard plastic on the side transforms into a stand.

There's also a small remote that is attached to the side of the projector, which is ideal for those taking it on-the-go who don't want to carry the larger remote in case it gets lost.

In terms of picture, the Xgimi projector provides a solid and impactful overall image. When watching Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes during testing, for example, we note: "The MoGo 4 does a good job with the deep blacks, as well as making sure there is a decent amount of detail in the lighter shades."

The MoGo 4 uses Google TV with built-in Netflix support, plus the usual major streaming platforms, including Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+.

On top of that, it runs HDR10 and supports both Bluetooth (5.1) and wi-fi connectivity. And, for such a compact model it manages to produce a reasonably detailed sound.

If you are looking for a small but mighty projector for casual movie nights at a discount, the MoGo 4 could be for you, especially at just £399 at Amazon.

