How to get the best Prime Day deals without paying for Amazon Prime

If you're in the business of buying things online, you've probably used Amazon, such is the ubiquity of the online retailer. Love 'em or hate 'em, there's no denying they're mighty good at getting shiny new toys through your door in double-quick time and at knockdown prices.

So it's silly to ignore the company's two-day shopping extravaganza, Amazon Prime Day, if you fancy saving some cash on that new purchase. A wide-range of electronics are sure to be on offer, not least Alexa speakers, and we will be scouring the sales for all the bargains in the AV world.

But there is something of a catch. The clue is in the name: you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of any of these savings. And that costs money. It's a pretty good deal generally, with Amazon Prime offering fast, free delivery, and access to Prime Music and Prime Video, but nevertheless if you haven't signed-up, you won't be able to take advantage of the Prime Day deals.

However, there is a way to take advantage of Prime Day without spending a penny on Prime membership: sign-up for the Prime free trial. Thanks to the 30 day free trial, you can sign up right about now and take advantage of the Prime Day sales. Once you've filled your boots, and perhaps your online shopping basket, you can cancel your membership and ride off into the sunset with a bundle of discounted products under your arm... Just don't tell Amazon we told you.