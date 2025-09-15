Where to watch Champions League online in 2025/26

As PSG's surprise victory demonstrated, the new Champions League format lends itself to surprises. The reigning champions had to navigate the knockout phase playoffs last season, after losing three and drawing one of their eight league phase fixtures. Little did we know that Luis Enrique's men were just getting warmed up.

More than a decade has now passed since Enrique orchestrated Barcelona's last UCL triumph, but for 2025/26 they're the obvious favourites behind PSG. Barca took their jaw-dropping semi-final defeat by Inter gallantly at the time, because Hansi Flick had done such an extraordinary job turning the rabble left behind by Xavi into domestic treble-winners, but the Nerazzurri's subsequent humiliation by PSG showed that it was in fact a major opportunity missed.

Two owners that won't accept back-to-back historically awful campaigns are those of Man City and Real Madrid, who've met in the UCL knockouts four years running. Last season, Pep Guardiola's men were eliminated in the knockout phase playoffs by Los Blancos, who then limped out at the quarter-finals stage.

Despite topping the league phase table, Liverpool failed to make last year's quarter-finals. However, things might have turned out very differently had Arne Slot's men not been drawn against PSG. Another giant that had to take the longe route through the playoffs was Bayern Munich, who still don't look quite at the same level as the outright Champions League favourites. Club World Cup champions Chelsea make their UCL return after two seasons of chaos.

Is there a way to catch all 189 games? Can you watch any games for free? And what should you do if you're on holiday for a big tie? Here's how to watch Champions League streams from everywhere.

How to watch Champions League online

USA: CBS Sports Network / CBS Golazo / Paramount Plus

CAN: DAZN

UK: TNT Sports / Prime Video

AUS: Stan Sport

Blocked? Watch your preferred Champions League stream with a VPN

Where can I watch the Champions League free of charge? You can watch multiple UCL games free-of-charge in the US, Ireland, Turkiye and Belgium each matchweek. In Ireland, up to six Champions League ties are shown on free-to-air Virgin Media Two each week, with live streaming available via Virgin Media Play. A further two games are shown on free-to-air RTÉ 2, with live streaming available via RTÉ Player. In Turkiye, select games are available to live stream on TRT Spor and TRT Spor Yildiz. In Belgium, select games are available to live stream on VTM Go and RTL Play. In the US, select UCL League Phase games and Champions League programming are available to stream on CBS Sports Golazo.

Watch Champions League streams from abroad

You won't be able to watch your go-to Champions League live stream while travelling abroad. The streaming service will spot that you're in a foreign country and block you. You can use a VPN (virtual private network) to get around this, though.

It's a straightforward piece of software that sets your device to appear as if it's in the right country, allowing you to watch any Champions League live stream from anywhere in the world.

We rate NordVPN as the best VPN for streaming. It offers a 30-day guarantee for all your money back if you're not happy with the service.

UCL Deal Try NordVPN risk-free for 30 days

NordVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with its VPN service, meaning you can give it a try without any risk whatsoever. You can use it to unblock live streams on your mobile, tablet, laptop, TV, games console and more. There's 24/7 customer support and four months free when you sign up. Give it a try. SAVE OVER 70% with this NordVPN deal

Watch Champions League live in US

In the USA, cable TV coverage of the Champions League is available via CBS Sports Network, which shows select matches each gameweek. Select UCL programming and League Phase games will also be shown on free streaming service CBS Sports Golazo.

Paramount Plus, however, is live streaming all 189 Champions League games. A subscription usually starts at $7.99 a month or $59.99 a year, but is down to just $29.99 a year for a limited time.

Although Paramount Plus is 4K-capable via the Premium tier, this doesn't apply to UCL games.

Don't have cable? You can watch CBS Sports Network via an OTT cord cutting service like Fubo. CBS Sports Network's UCL coverage, however, doesn't go up to 4K. You can see what Ultra HD sports coverage Fubo has planned via its dedicated 4K coming up on Fubo advice page.

Watch Champions League in the UK

TV coverage of the Champions League is available via TNT Sports, which shows select games each matchweek. Its channels can be added to Sky, Virgin Media and EE TV plans.

However, the vast majority of UCL games are being live streamed on Discovery Plus, which includes TNT Sports. A subscription costs £30.99 a month on a rolling basis.

Discovery Plus includes streaming access to TNT Sports Ultimate, however, neither of the broadcasters have announced if any UCL coverage will be available in 4K HDR for the 2025/26 season.

One game from each round of fixtures will be exclusive to Prime Video, which costs £8.99 a month or £95 a year. Streaming quality tops out at HD HDR.

Outside the U.K. for a part of the season? Get NordVPN to access your usual UCL streams.

Watch Champions League in Australia

Every single Champions League fixture is exclusive to streaming service Stan Sport.

To tune in you'll need both a standard Stan package (from $12 a month) and the Stan Sport add-on (a further $20).

Although Stan Sport Premium supports 4K for an additional $10 a month, this doesn't apply to UCL coverage.

Australian viewers travelling abroad can access their Champions League streams using NordVPN.

Watch Champions League in Canada

All 189 UCL games are exclusive to the DAZN streaming service.

DAZN's cheaper Standard plans start at $24.99 a month if you pay for a year up-front, though picture quality is limited to HD.

Ultimate plans start at $29.99 a month, though at the time of writing it isn't clear if Champions League coverage will be available in 4K.

NordVPN will give you access to every game on DAZN even when you're abroad!

Watch Champions League in New Zealand

Every single Champions League fixture is exclusive to streaming service DAZN. 4K coverage is not currently available.

A subscription usually starts at $149.99 a year if you pay up-front, but is down to just $119.99 a year for a limited time.

Alternatively, a subscription normally costs $14.99 a month if you sign up for a year but pay monthly, but is down to just $11.99 a month for a limited time.

Champions League Week 1 Fixtures

All times in BST

Tuesday 16 September 2025

PSV Eindhoven vs Union Saint-Gilloise — 5:45pm BST

Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund — 5:45pm BST

Real Madrid vs Marseille — 8:00pm BST

Benfica vs FK Qarabag — 8:00pm BST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Villarreal — 8:00pm BST



Wednesday 17 September 2025

Olympiacos vs Pafos — 5:45pm BST

Slavia Prague vs Bodo/Glimt — 5:45pm BST

Ajax vs Internazionale — 8:00pm BST

Bayern Munich vs Chelsea — 8:00pm BST

Liverpool vs Atlético Madrid — 8:00pm BST

Paris Saint-Germain vs Atalanta — 8:00pm BST



Thursday 18 September 2025

Athletic Club vs Arsenal — 5:45pm BST

Club Brugge vs AS Monaco — 5:45pm BST

F.C. København vs Bayer Leverkusen — 8:00pm BST

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Galatasaray — 8:00pm BST

Manchester City vs Napoli — 8:00pm BST

Newcastle United vs Barcelona — 8:00pm BST

Sporting CP vs Kairat Almaty — 8:00pm BST