Amazon's next sale is coming soon. In just three weeks, the e-tailer will hold Prime Big Deal Days, one of its big four sales of the year. Then it won't be long until Black Friday. It begins...

Prime Big Deal Days takes place from 7-8th October. We're promised "hundreds of thousands of deals" with up to 40 per cent off.

A new feature called 'New Deal Drop' will debut this year. It involves limited time deals that are "curated exclusively for Prime members." Deals will also be themed into collections, like Cosy Season and Gifting.

There's no word on exactly what deals we'll see, just that they'll span all areas of the Amazon site. Amazon's sales always see sizeable discounts on some of the best wireless headphones, best TVs, best wireless speakers and more.

Of course, there's a lot of dross out there too. To make sure you're only dabbling in the best deals on the best hi-fi, audio, AV and home cinema products, stay tuned to What Hi-Fi?, as we'll be giving it the usual blanket coverage.

Amazon's sales are always worth paying attention to, but coming so soon before Black Friday, Big Deal Days will have its work cut out. Can it convince shoppers to splurge then, rather than wait just a few weeks for Black Friday? The deals will have to be pretty stellar...

As ever, you'll have to be a Prime member in order to be eligible for the deals. But there's nothing to stop you signing up for a 30-day free trial and then cancelling straight after the sale.

