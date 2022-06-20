Amazon Prime Day 2022: official date, best early deals, expert tips and everything we know so far

Prime Day 2022 – Amazon's 48-hour summer sale – is official and will run from Tuesday 12th to Wednesday 13th July. Over the two-day event, Amazon will drop new deals every few minutes, both on the website and on the Amazon app, flooding the internet with an unholy number of bargains. That's the plan, at least.

The big news is that Amazon has already teased some pretty tasty Prime Day 2022 deals, including up to 60% off its own devices (Echo Dot smart speakers, Fire TV streamers, Fire tablets and more). And four months of Amazon Music Unlimited will be available to new subscribers for free. But that's just for starters.

With the cost of living crisis beginning to bite, we'd expect to see some major price crashes come Prime Day 2022, including 'lowest ever' prices on selected 4K TVs, soundbars, headphones, speakers, hi-fi, home cinema kit and more.

So, whether you've been eyeing up a stylish Bluetooth speaker, an immersive Dolby Atmos soundbar or a a state-of-the-art 4K OLED TV, there's every chance that Prime Day will knock the stuffing out of its RRP.

Read on as we preview the best early Prime Day 2022 deals, share our ultimate Prime Day shopping hacks, and take a look back at last year's top-selling bargains...

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Tuesday 12th and Wednesday 13th July 2022. Precise start/finish times are as follows:

UK (BST): 12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July

12th July 00:01am to 23:59pm 13th July US (ET/PT): 12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July

12th July 3am (ET) / 00:00am (PT) to 2:59am (ET) / 23:59pm (PT) 13th July Australia (AEST): 12th July 00:00am to 17:00pm on 14th July

Prime Day is typically a summer affair but it was was all change in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic caused Amazon to delay its Prime Day sale until 13th and 14th October.

Here's a look at past Prime Day dates, stretching back to the original Prime Day in 2015:

Prime Day 2022: 12th – 13th July 2022

12th – 13th July 2022 Prime Day 2021: 21st – 22nd June 2021

21st – 22nd June 2021 Prime Day 2020: 13th – 14th October 2020

13th – 14th October 2020 Prime Day 2019: 15th – 16th July 2019

15th – 16th July 2019 Prime Day 2018: 16th – 17th July 2018

16th – 17th July 2018 Prime Day 2017: 11th – 12th July 2017

11th – 12th July 2017 Prime Day 2016: 12th July 2016

12th July 2016 Prime Day 2015: 15th July 2015

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day – Amazon's take on Black Friday – began in 2015 as a celebration of the retail giant's 20th anniversary. While other online retailers get involved in the Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is generally all about Amazon.

You'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the best Prime Day offers. Not yet a member? Amazon's Prime free trial gives you the option to sign up, bag a few bargains on Prime Day, and cancel your membership without paying a penny!

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime 30-day FREE trial for new members (opens in new tab)

Prime membership gets you access to all the best Prime Day discounts, free next-day delivery (or even same-day where available), streaming movies and TV, and more. After the free trial, it's £7.99 a month or £79 a year. No contract, cancel anytime.

Prime members can also take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals', as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site. Amazon typically promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app, the latter of which actually gives members an early heads-up on the deals.

As well as the US, Prime Day 2022 is expected to take place in the UK, Australia, India, United Arab Emirates, Spain, Singapore, the Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Turkey and Brazil.

Fun fact: Australian Prime Day ends at the same time as the US Prime Day, which means the Aussie version lasts whopping 65-hours, rather than the usual 48. (Eager Aussie punters can access UK and US Amazon deals as well.)

Amazon Prime Day 2022: predicted deals

Amazon will have deals on everything from the OLED TVs to wireless headphones, but the retailer reserves the deepest discounts for its own tech.

Amazon is already discounting its own devices (opens in new tab), including the Echo Dot (3rd and 4th Gen) and Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) wireless speakers, Fire TV Cube video streamer and Fire 7 Kids Pro tablet by up to 60 per cent.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) was one of the most popular deals among What Hi-Fi? readers last year. It's price dropped a whopping 50%, from £50 to £25 – could we see it sink to £20 this year?

Bargain hunters were also treated to £40 off the five-star Echo Show 5 (RRP £80), 46% off the Award-winning Fire TV Stick 4K (RRP £55) and a massive 58% off the Amazon Echo Buds (RRP £120).

From Wednesday 22nd June, a 60 per cent discount will also be applied to TV shows to rent or buy through Prime Video (opens in new tab), including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Last Night in Soho, 9-1-1: Season 4 and Yellowstone: Season 2.

Four months of Amazon Music Unlimited will be available to new subscribers for free. (opens in new tab) You'll be able to make that six months free instead by purchasing a 'select Amazon Echo device', too.

With the Ryder Cup and the FIFA World Cup looming large, Prime Day 2022 could bring Black Friday-sized discounts on some of the best TVs. Amazon recently cut the price of the five-star, 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV (2021) from £900 to £600.. could we see it drop even lower come July?

Wireless headphones sales are already booming thanks to the return of international travel. Amazon previously cut our favourites, the five-star Sony WH-1000XM4, from £330 to £277, but with the new WH-1000XM5 on the scene, the older XM4 could in line for a huge Prime Day price crash.

Prime Day 2022 should be a big draw for gamers, too. With PS5 and Xbox Series X stock becoming readily available, we're expecting the first ever Prime Day console deals. Analysts are predicting that the Nintendo Switch OLED go for less than its £310 RRP and sell out fast .

Last but not least, from 21st June through 11th July, for every £1 spent on eligible small business products, customers will be in with a chance to win prizes. Amazon says hundreds of thousands of Amazon gift cards will be up for grabs, for starters.

Prime Day 2022 hacks and tips

1. Sign up for the free Prime trial

If you're new to Amazon Prime, make sure you take advantage of the 30-day free Prime trial (opens in new tab). And remember to cancel if you don't want a monthly bill for $14.99 when the trial ends.

2. Google a product before buying

Not every Prime Day 2022 deal is going to be a winner, so make sure you compare prices online before you buy.

3. Big brands can equal big savings

Amazon often slashes the cost of a few big brand items – think Playstation and Xbox accessories, Samsung TVs and tablets, etc – to get the attention of shoppers. Keep an eye out for these 'marquee' deals.

4. Check the Amazon Warehouse

Returned goods end up on sale at the Amazon Warehouse at a decent discount., so there's a chance you could spot an open-box bargain that beats the box-fresh Prime Day price.

5. Stay tuned to What Hi-Fi.com

Amazon unleashes thousands of deals around Prime Day, which can make it tricky to find genuine bargains on five-star tech and AV. That's why we'll be publishing an up-to-the minute list of the very best Prime Day 2022 deals.

Last year's best Prime Day deals

Prime Day headphones deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £130 at Amazon (save £90) (opens in new tab)

Sony's 2019 WF-1000XM3 true wireless buds combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound. They dropped to a new low price last year, making them a brilliant Prime Day deal.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Echo Buds £119.99 £49.99 at Amazon (save £70)

Amazon's first-gen Echo Buds were on sale for less half price last year. Could we see a similar deal on the second-generation model come Prime Day 2022?

(opens in new tab) Sony WH-1000XM3 £330 £198 at Amazon (save £132)

Sony's WH-1000XM3 headphones are getting on a bit now, but remain great all-round performers offering natural sound quality, excellent noise-cancelling and supreme comfort.

(opens in new tab) Sennheiser HD 450BT wireless headphones (opens in new tab) £159 £89 at Amazon

These classy wireless over-ears sold like hot cakes last Prime Day, which isn't surprising given the £70 discount. For smooth, easy listening and excellent battery life, they're a good bet.

(opens in new tab) Bose QuietComfort 35 II £330 £179 at Amazon (save £151)

One of the best Bose headphones deals we saw last year? That would be a princely £151 off these (aging) noise-cancelling wireless cans. Here's hoping Amazon discounts the new QuietComfort 45 this time around...

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 + Charging Case £159.00 £123.98 at Amazon (save £35.02)

The second-gen AirPods with charging case dropped £35 last year. That was a healthy saving but with the AirPods 3 now on the scene, there could be some even bigger discounts on the cards.

Prime Day TV deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Philips 65in 4K Ambilight TV £849 £679 at Amazon (save £170)

Let's hope Prime Day 2022 throws up more big-screen bargains like this: a Philips 65-inch Ambilight with 4K and HDR10+, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for under £700. A super deal given the impressive feature count.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch 4K HDR TV £799 £639 at Amazon (save £160)

Last year saw £160 off this Hisense panel, which offers the apps and services under the sun, a terrifically usable interface, and good value from this 65-inch 4K TV with Dolby Vision HDR support.

(opens in new tab) Sony A8 65-inch OLED TV £2399 £1799 at Amazon (save £600)

One of the most eye-catching deals was £600 off this Sony TV, which majors on realism and authenticity thanks to its OLED panel and Sony's Pixel Contrast Booster, which promises more vibrant lifelike colours.

(opens in new tab) Sony 49in KD-49X70 4K TV £699 £457 at Amazon (save £242)

The X70 was Sony's 2020 entry-level 4K TV, so it saw a healthy discount last Prime Day. Under £500 for a edge-lit HDR Sony set? Not bad. Let's hope Amazon is in an even more generous mood this year...

See all the best TV deals

Check out our best OLED TV deals

Prime Day speaker deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker £119.99 £89.99 (save £30)

If all you want is a portable Bluetooth speaker that sounds as good as you can expect for this sort of money, the JBL Flip 5 could be just the job. It's now been trumped by the Flip 6, so expect even bigger discounts come Prime Day 2022.



(opens in new tab) UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £30 (save £59) at Amazon

This durable, fully waterproof Bluetooth speaker (it even floats!) saw a massive 66% saving in last year's sale. The five-star Wonderboom offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively weighty sound for a small speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderbooms.

(opens in new tab) Echo (4th-Gen) smart bulb bundle £89.99 £54.99 at Amazon (save £35)

The Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker delivers weighty sound and full command of your smart home. Last year's awesome bundle deal got you one of Amazon's best smart speakers, a TP-Link Tapo smart bulb (E27) and a chunky £35 saving.

(opens in new tab) JBL Go 2 £30 £19.99 at Amazon (save £10.01)

(opens in new tab)Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds great, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours. Update: we'd expect deals on the newer Go 3 this year.

Here's our pick of the best speaker deals

Our round-up of the best Bluetooth speaker deals

Prime Day tablet deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Air 4 64GB wi-fi + cellular £709 £589 at Amazon (save £120)

It was unusual to see a big discount on a 2020 iPad Air, so this Amazon Prime Day deal was a bit of a unicorn. Expect more iPad deals this year, including savings on the new iPad Mini and iPad Pro.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Mini £399 £369 at Amazon (save £30)

(opens in new tab)Amazon Prime Day typically includes some excellent iPad Mini deals. This one, a seriously good £40 off the 2019 model with 7.9-inch Retina display, proved popular.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro (2020) 512GB £1069 £836 at Amazon (save £233)

One of the best tablet deals was saw in 2021, on the 11in 2020 iPad Pro. Apple might has unveiled its successor but the 2020 Pro still boasts Apple's insanely-fast A12Z Bionic processor and a superb Liquid Retina display. A killer deal.

(opens in new tab) Amazon Fire HD 8 £89.99 £39.99 at Amazon (save £50)

(opens in new tab)This was a seriously low price for the feature-packed Fire HD tablet, which is built for entertainment rather than work. Amazon will be offering up to 60% off Fire devices in the Prime Day 2022 sale, which sounds very promising.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 32GB £189 £99 at Amazon (save £90)

(opens in new tab)On a tight budget? This tablet deal got you a big discount on Samsung's family-friendly budget tablet with 8in display and 32GB of storage.

Browse all the best tablets deals

Prime Day hi-fi deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) ELAC Debut B5.2 speakers £310 £249 at Amazon

These awesome budget speakers came with a very tidy discount. Elac may have come up with a pair to replace these in 2020 but the B5.2 are still What Hi-Fi? Award-winners and excellent performers at this price.

(opens in new tab) Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 hi-res player £599 £483 at Amazon (save £116)

A 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the pedigree of this hi-res portable music player is unquestionable. This £116 saving only made it an even more incredible prospect.

Browse all the best hi-fi and audio deals

Prime Day home cinema deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) TCL TS8111 2.1ch Dolby Atmos soundbar £199 £129 at Amazon

This all-in-one budget soundbar is 2.1-channel, Dolby Atmos-certified, and has HDMI ARC, optical and aux inputs, plus Bluetooth. Down to just £129, this 2020 TCL model was one of the cheapest Atmos soundbars around Prime Day.

(opens in new tab) Sony HT-ZF9 Dolby Atmos soundbar £650 £479 at Amazon

This Atmos soundbar will generate sonic fireworks without decimating the bank account. Besides 7.1.2 virtual surround sound and Dolby Atmos support, you also get HDMI connectivity and wireless streaming over Bluetooth or wi-fi.

(opens in new tab) Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £399 (save £100)

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 (opens in new tab) is packed with features and offers a modern design.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Beam soundbar with Alexa £399 £379 (White) at Amazon (save £20)

The recent arrival of the Sonos Beam (Gen 2) (opens in new tab) could see Beam prices drop even lower this year. It's a great way to add some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, too.

(opens in new tab) Nebula Capsule projector £440 £240 at Amazon (save £200)

Under review, we praised the Capsule's "neat design, solid sound and access to streaming services". Its resolution of 854 x 480 pixels is par for the course when it comes to miniature projectors. Not perfect but still one of the best mini projectors around.

(opens in new tab) Epson EH-TW7000 4K projector £1199 £981 at Amazon (save £218)

This is one of the best home cinema projectors at around the price. Black depth is unsophisticated but contrast, colour and cinematic appeal are well beyond the competition.

Browse our best home cinema deals

Our pick of the best projector deals

Prime Day Apple deals (2021)

(opens in new tab) AirPods 2 + Wireless Charging Case £199 £156 at Amazon (save £43) (opens in new tab)

The second-gen AirPods with wireless charging case were £4 off last Prime Day. A healthy saving, but the arrival of the AirPods 3 could push prices even lower come Prime Day 2022.

See all our best Apple deals

Still in the mood for shopping? Check out the best deals right now via the links below.