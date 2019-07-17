These amazing Prime Day deals are still live: Sony headphones, £249 4K TV

Over one million Amazon Prime Day deals have featured on Amazon globally over the past two days – many of which are live until 11:59pm tonight.

To save your scouring the site far and wide for your next and final purchase(s), we've handpicked the best Prime Day tech deals you can buy right now, from the cheapest OLED 4K TV we've ever seen to half-price Bose headphones to 63%-off an Ultimate Ears wireless speaker.

We're not kidding, these are 12 big (massive, even) savings you won't want to miss out on. (You can apologise to your bank account later.)

LG UBK80 4K HDR Blu-ray player £200 £110 on Amazon

With 4K upscaling, Bluetooth, High Dynamic Range and a serious saving to boot, this is possibly the best audio-visual deal we've seen on Prime Day. Buy LG's 4K UHD Blu-ray player today on Amazon, and you'll save an outrageous £125.



Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £95

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear wireless headphones £229 £130

Bose has long been a player in the wireless headphone game, and these are one of their most affordable over-ear pairs. With NFC one-touch connectivity, a 15-hour battery life and a 4.5/5 user review rating, these cans are bargains waiting to be bagged.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase for £299 £169 at Amazon

This excellent five-star soundbase features 80 watts of power, a built-in subwoofer and wide sound dispersion. While this enhances TV audio it'll also play high quality music thanks to aptX Bluetooth connectivity too. It sounds great, too.View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £39.99

Save a ridiculous 76%, that's £96, on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life.View Deal

UE Wonderboom speaker £89 £55 on Amazon

Small, durable and fully waterproof, this great little speaker also offers a 10-hour battery life, an impressively full sound for a tiny speaker and a pairing function to 'double up' with other Wonderboom speakers. View Deal

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £35

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're just £34.

Apple iPad wi-fi + cellular 32GB £449 £390

You can save 20% on the latest generation iPad in the Amazon Prime Day sales. This iPad offers wi-fi and cellular connectivity, and it's the cheapest iPad deal we can spot on Amazon.View Deal

