Sony wireless headphones deal: Award-winning WF-1000XM3 earbuds hit new low price

Sony's Award-winning WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have hit a new low price on Amazon, just in time for Christmas.

The online retailer has dropped the price from £230 to £194, offering a healthy (and rare) £36 saving on these high-tech earbuds.

As we noted in our review, the five-star buds "raise the bar, combining effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality". Both colours – black and silver – are reduced, although the silver version is one whole pound more expensive.

As well as the superb noise-cancelling with a handy ambient mode, you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and excellent battery life (6 hours in the buds, plus another 18 hours via the included charging case). Unless you've got a very long commute, that should be plenty to keep you going.

Wondering how they compare with the Apple AirPods Pro? The Sonys outclass the AirPods for sound quality and match them for battery life - plus they're cheaper. The AirPods' noise-cancelling tech is similarly impressive, but ultimately the Sonys offer broader appeal and are still the best wireless earbuds we've heard at this price point.

