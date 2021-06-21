Prime Day headphone deal delivers Bose Sport Earbuds bargain

Looking for a new pair of sporty wireless earbuds? Then you should strongly consider the Bose Sport Earbuds – especially now that they're at the end of a discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon has knocked the true wireless earbuds down to £159 in the UK and $159 in the US– £20 ($20) off their typical RRP.

That said, if you're in the UK, you can get another tenner off them if you buy directly from Bose or Zavvi, two retailers also getting in on the deals action.

These are the lowest prices we've seen these typically £179 ($179) buds go for.

Amazon Prime Day Bose deal

UK: Bose Sport Earbuds £179 £159 at Amazon

There's currently £20 off Bose's latest wireless earbuds at Amazon. They're IPX4 water-resistant, making them ideal for gym workouts. They're packed with features, too, including 15 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging.

Bose and Zavvi have the best UK price, though.

US: Bose Sport Earbuds $179 $159 at Amazon

There's currently $20 off Bose's latest wireless earbuds at Amazon. Launched in October, they're IPX4 water-resistant, making them ideal for gym workouts. They're packed with features, too, including 15 hours battery life, Bluetooth 5.0 and quick charging.

The Bose Sport Earbuds arrived in October as a "smaller and sleeker version" of the older five-star Bose SoundSport Free buds. And they mostly deliver. They aren't the subtlest performers we've come across, but their musical, powerful balance is easy to get along with and they will work well for fitness fiends who don’t really want a bass-heavy sound.

We like their comfort, lightweight build and IP4-rated design (which means they’re sweat and weather resistant), and the touch controls are decent. Battery life is 15 hours this time – five in the buds, ten in the case – and Bluetooth 5.0 is onboard too.

Throw in Volume-optimised Active EQ technology, Bose Music app compatibility, and support for both quick and wireless charging, and you've got yourself a pretty well-featured pair of sporty buds – and at a tidy bargain too!

The Amazon deal applies to all three finishes: Triple Back, Glacier White and Baltic Blue.

Prefer noise-cancelling buds? You might want to consider the five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds instead.

