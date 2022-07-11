Prime Day arrives in style: LG C1 OLED now under half price on Amazon

LG's C1 series of OLED TVs have been one of the heavyweights in the category for some time now, and if you act fast you can get LG's cheapest C1, the 48-inch variant, for less than £800 on Amazon (opens in new tab) – that's a whopping saving of £900.

This is one of the very lowest prices we've seen for the C1, so if you've been waiting for a great deal on a new TV, now is time to pull the trigger.

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, there are a ton of fantastic deals on TVs live right you can check out. Regardless of what you're looking for, like this fantastic C1 deal, there are TVs for every budget and every person on sale for Prime Day. But the OLED48C1 is one of the best.

Best LG OLED48C1 OLED TV deal

(opens in new tab) LG OLED48C1: £1699 £799 at Amazon (save £900) (opens in new tab)

LG's C1 line of TVs is excellent, offering up fantastic image quality, a huge list of features, and even an intuitive menu system. Plus, as a 4K HDR 120Hz display with HDMI 2.1 inputs, this set is perfect for gamers, too.

LG C1s are well-known for excellent picture quality, relying on OLED displays to offer up blacks as dark as anything you've ever seen. Whether you're watching your favourite YouTube video, the latest Hollywood blockbuster, or a new episode of Stranger Things, it'll look fantastic on the C1, especially if it's 4K HDR content.

The C1 isn't just great for movies and shows either, though, because it's actually one of the best gaming TVs out there, too. With 4K 120Hz and VRR support (alongside HDMI 2.1 compatibility), next-gen consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X will be able to perform their absolute best, running at the highest frame rates and resolutions possible. Though 4K gaming still has its challenges.

Sure, the C1 might be a 2021 TV. But would you really pay hundreds of pounds more for the C2? Sure, the C2 offers brighter images, better sound, more features and a slicker design. But at this price, we would go for the C1 every time.

The speakers on the C1 are good enough for casual viewing too, although you might want to consider pairing a TV of this calibre with an external soundbar. Hey, why not put that £900 saving to good use?

If you're in the market for a new TV that looks great but you don't have space for a larger 55- or 65-inch model, look no further than the 48-inch C1 OLED from LG. This is an excellent TV that we've never seen lower in price. What are you waiting for?

