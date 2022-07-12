No, there aren't any good Prime Day hi-fi deals... apart from this one

The Prime Day deals aren't often kind to hi-fi, too concerned with slashing the prices of the more mass market consumer tech – TVs, headphones, Bluetooth speakers and the like. Sure, there are some modest discounts on a few microsystems and a handful of pairs of speakers we have never laid eyes on let alone ears. But we have searched the site, so far mostly in vain, to find Prime Day hi-fi deals worth shouting about from the rooftops. Better luck come Black Friday, eh?

That said, something has caught our eye. Amazon easily has the best price on one of our favourite integrated amplifiers, even if it isn't officially tagged as a 'Prime Day deal'. A current What Hi-Fi? Award winner, the Marantz PM6007 is now £419 in the UK (opens in new tab) and $457.71 in the US (opens in new tab).

The next best prices at other online retailers are £449 and $799 (slightly lower than the amp's RRPs), so now is arguably the time to buy if you're after a well-equipped and high-performing budget-to-mid-range stereo amplifier...

(opens in new tab) UK: Marantz PM6007 £499 £419 at Amazon (save £80) (opens in new tab)

The Marantz 6000 Series has allowed the company to have a firm grip on the budget hi-fi market over the past few years, and with the arrival of the PM6007, the amplifier line has been strengthened yet again.

(opens in new tab) US: Marantz PM6007 $799 $458 at Amazon (save $341) (opens in new tab)

The Marantz PM6007 would make a great first amplifier or an upgrade to an entry-level model of old. Performance wise, you won't find a better amplifier nowadays. As we said in our five-star review, "its sonic character is as familiar as its casework: smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness... it’s about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price".

Its connectivity doesn't let it down, either. While you won't find Bluetooth or a USB input, everything else is there – line-levels, coaxial, optical, and even a phono input for accommodating a turntable. And that casework? We have no doubts it'll stand the test of time.

Ultimately, this is a very well-rounded amplifier that you can buy with confidence, and now at a very tempting low price. This is a great example of when looking further afield from the official Prime Day deals can pay off, even if this one does happen to still be on Amazon.

