With another cold snap being predicted this weekend, Amazon is advising customers to order by Saturday, December 18th at the latest if they want free Super Saver delivery in time for Christmas Day. It's also advising shoppers to check its site regularly for delivery updates.

If you haven't placed your order yet, here are some of Amazon's latest deals:

Toshiba 22DV713B 22in LCD TV with built-in DVD player and Freeview £199.99

An additional 10% off the site price on selected Sony MP3 players (voucher code SONYBMP3)

Atomic Floyd AirJax headphones with mic £109.99 (save £40)

Creative Inspire S2 wireless desktop speakers £79.99 (save £60)

Linksys E1000 wireless-N router £39.99 (save £15)

Robocop Trilogy (Blu-ray) £17.47

Alien Anthology (Blu-ray) £24.99

Downton Abbey Series 1 (Blu-ray) £13.97

