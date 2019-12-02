Cyber Monday headphones deal: save on Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds

Sony's new and already Award-winning WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds are cheaper than ever in Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, dropping below £200 for the first time.

The online retailer has dropped the price from £230 to £196, offering a healthy (and rare) £34 saving on these new earbuds.

This may not be the biggest discount we've seen in the Cyber Monday headphones deals, but if you want the very best quality even the smallest discount is welcome.

As we noted in our review, the five-star buds "raise the bar, combining effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality". Both colours – black and silver – are reduced, so take your pick.

As well as the superb noise-cancelling with a handy ambient mode for jogging, you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and excellent battery life (6 hours in the buds, plus another 18 hours via the included charging case). Unless you've got a very long commute, that should be plenty to keep you going.

Wondering how they compare with the Apple AirPods Pros? The Sonys outclass the AirPods for sound quality and battery life - plus they're cheaper. The AirPods' noise-cancelling tech is similarly impressive, but ultimately the Sonys offer broader appeal and are still the best wireless earbuds we've heard at this price point.

