Black Friday deal: Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds now at lowest-ever price

The Black Friday deals have begun and we bring good news for anyone in the market for a top-rated pair of wireless earbuds. The Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless earbuds have hit a new low price of £149.

This Black Friday deal means you can now save £71 on the original price of our favourite true wireless buds, which offer noise-cancelling technology, great sound quality and bags of battery life.

Sony WF-1000XM3 £230 £149 at Amazon (save £71)

A new benchmark for true wireless earbuds, the Sony WF-1000XM3 combine effective active noise-cancelling with great sound and they're now down to their lowest ever price.View Deal

As we noted in our Sony WF-1000XM3 review, the five-star buds "raise the bar, combining effective active noise-cancelling with a real sense of musicality". Both colours – black and silver – are reduced, although the silver version is a few pounds more.

As well as the superb noise-cancelling with a handy ambient mode, you get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and excellent battery life (6 hours in the buds, plus another 18 hours via the included charging case). Unless you've got a very long commute, that should be plenty to keep you going.

