This epic Sony TV deal gets you a 50% discount during Prime Day 2022

After an affordable yet feature-rich 4K HDR TV? You'd do well to consider the 50-inch Sony X80J, especially now that it's reduced from £849 to just £448 (opens in new tab) for Prime Day 2022.

After pocketing the mega £401 saving, you'll be the proud owner of a Google TV-based set with support for Dolby Atmos audio and Dolby Vision HDR. Stock may not last long at this price, so grab a cheap X80J while you can.

Naturally this Sony TV deal is exclusive to Prime members, but anyone can join free with this 30-day Prime trial (opens in new tab).

Sony KD-50X80J TV deal

(opens in new tab) Sony KD-50X80J 4K HDR TV £849 £448 at Amazon (save £401) (opens in new tab)

This classy-looking 50-inch LED TV promises exceptionally good black depth, vibrant colours, and excellent HDR handling. A 4K TV that's well worth considering, especially at this Prime Day price.

The X80J isn't a TV we've tested but we can tell you that it features a 4K HDR panel, the excellent Google TV platform and Sony's very capable X1 processor, which has performed admirably on other Sony sets.

It might be one of the entry-level models in the Sony 2021 TV line-up, but this set is well-connected and supports a slew of streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Now and more. There's also built-in Chromecast and AirPlay 2, so you can cast video from a mobile device to this TV with ease.

Of course, like any entry-level model, the X80J has its limitations: you get a 60Hz panel rather than 120Hz. It's also lacking HDMI 2.1 ports, which means it lacks a few advanced gaming features such as Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate.

Still, if you're not an avid gamer, none of that should be of any concern, especially when you remember that Amazon has just slashed 42% off the £849 RRP (opens in new tab).

