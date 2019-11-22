Black Friday headphones: Save £100 on B&O wireless headphones

If you thought only the best Black Friday deals would appear on Friday 29th November, think again. We've already seen a number of tempting Black Friday headphone deals, and the latest to pique our interest is a £100 saving on a pair of wireless and noise-cancelling Bang & Olufsen headphones.

The Beoplay H9i boast plenty of feaures, premium build quality and are reduced from £329 to £230 over on Amazon.

B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones £329 £230 at Amazon

If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal

These over-ear headphones look like an impressive buy on paper, with both the Black and Natural versions available at a discounted price.

They're packed with features including touch-controls for playback and handsfree calls. There's also active noise-cancelling and a built-in 'transparency' mode, which allows you to converse with the outside world with a single swipe of a touchpad.

The ability to pair them with two devices at the same time means you can switch from a tablet to smartphone without any hassle, and battery life, while not class-leading, is a respectable 18 hours.

Alternatively, if these B&Os don't take your fancy, why not take a look at the Sony WH-1000XM3s - they're also available with a tasty Black Friday discount.

MORE:

Best Black Friday headphones deals 2019

The best Black Friday TV deals UK 2019

The best Black Friday hi-fi and audio deals