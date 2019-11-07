Save 65% on Sony WF-1000X wireless earbuds ahead of Black Friday

Sony has owned the wireless earbud category from the get go, offering amazing sound quality, good battery life and all the features you need in a compact package. And now you can make a big saving.

The Sony WF-1000X are now down from $277 to $99, which is a saving that will be hard to beat even in the best Black Friday headphone deals.

An excellent AirPods alternative, the Sony Bluetooth in-ear headphones take the audio performance of truly wireless in-ears to another level. The fact they're a two-time What Hi-Fi? Award winner shows just how highly we rate these musical maestros.

This is the original, first-generation model of Sony's wireless earbuds so while there is a newer WF-1000XM3 version offering improved noise-cancelling, bigger battery and better sound, for the bargain hunter, we don't think you can argue with this discount. (At $228, the new model is also a lot more expensive.)

Will we see better deals once Black Friday and Cyber Monday arrive? We're not so sure, though we will of course be keeping an eye out for any discounts on the best Sony headphones we've tested, and keeping you posted...

