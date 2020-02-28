The best Currys deals: TVs, headphones, soundbars and more

If you're scouting the internet for a great deal on a TV, speaker or some headphones, Currys is undoubtedly one of the stops you should be making along your way.

Of course one advantage of buying online from a bricks and mortar retailer such as Currys, Richer Sounds or Sevenoaks, is that if you happen to live or work near a Currys shop, you can order online and swing by later to pick it up – a great option if you have any issues with deliveries or should you need any post-purchase help.

We've rounded-up the best Currys deals right now on everything tech and AV, from TVs to speakers, headphones to soundbars.

TV deals

Samsung QE43Q60R 43 inch 4K QLED TV £699 £499

Already the most affordable model in Samsung's QLED range, the 43-inch version of the Q60R is now cheaper than ever and looks like a great buy.View Deal

Samsung QE55Q80R 55 inch 4K QLED TV £1399 £1200

The Q80R is more or less the same as the Q85R, above, but without the One Connect box for all of the inputs and outputs. If you can live with that, you can save even more money.View Deal

Samsung UE43RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £549 £330

A 43-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV, this Samsung has had more than £200 shaved off it. In addition to 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, it boasts Apple TV, iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Samsung UE55RU7100KXXU 4K HDR TV £799 £399

Want a 55-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV instead? You can save £400 on this Samsung. There's 4K Ultra HD and HDR10+ support, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus three HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Sony KD55XG8796BU 55-inch 4K HDR LED TV for £1,399 £699

One down from Sony's flagship LED range, the edge-lit XG85 series features a few different models but this is the one with the top-end Motionflow XR 1000 Hz technology for motion processing. 4K resolution, plus LED TV technology.View Deal

LG OLED55B9PLA 55-inch 4K HDR OLED TV £1599 £1099

Save £500 on this 2019 version of a five-star LG OLED, which goes easy on cost without sacrificing the company's Award-winning TV technology. Ultra HD and HDR are on-board, as well as Google Assistant for smart TV viewing.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Sonos Beam £389 £369

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sonos Sub £699 £649

Like the look of the Beam above, but think you might want some extra power and low-end rumble? Pair it with this Sonos Sub and combine the savings offered by Currys this Cyber Monday.View Deal

LOGIK L32SBIN16 2.1 soundbar £100 £50

An impossibly cheap soundbar with a huge percentage reduction, if you want a basic TV speaker with a subwoofer and Bluetooth streaming, this might just be it. Just manage your expectations when it comes to performance.View Deal

LG SK4D 2.1 Wireless soundbar £300 £119

Save big on this LG 2.1 system with dedicated subwoofer at a fantastic price. The 300W of power combined with adaptive audio should enhance any movie to make it that much more cinematic. There's Bluetooth music streaming, too.View Deal

Home cinema deals

LG LHB645N 5.1 3D Blu-ray & DVD Cinema System £349 £329

This LG system delivers a superb 1000W of surround sound 5.1 audio power to your home. Throw in LG's Aramid tech, LG Music Flow compatibility, Bluetooth connectivity and high-res audio support, and you've got yourself a compact, multi-media home cinema.View Deal

Headphone deals

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £100

Sony is a master of making headphones so these now affordable cans are a great option for £100. You get active noise cancelling, a built-in mic that works with Google Assistant, volume controls, Bluetooth connectivity and a 35-hour battery life for you money.View Deal

Wireless speaker deals

Sonos One £199 £189

The One is our favourite Sonos speaker for its combination of smart features – Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant are built in – class-leading sound and affordable price tag.View Deal

Sonos One SL £179 £159

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Boom 2 £120 £80

It has now been succeeded by the third-gen Boom 3, but at £75 the Boom 2 is still a great bargain if you're looking for a fun and affordable portable speaker.View Deal

JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker £149 £109

As if you weren't already spoiled for choice when it comes to wireless speakers, Currys has slashed £40 from the price of this rugged JBL that offers plenty of character.View Deal

Record player deals