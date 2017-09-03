With IFA (or Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin, for the skilled linguist) done and dusted for another year, we've rounded up all the news and highlights of what we saw, heard and got our grubby mits on at the show.

IFA Day 3 highlights

Sony launches £600 NW-ZX300 Walkman

Epson EH-LS100 laser projector delivers 130in from 6cm

UHD Alliance expands Ultra HD Premium specification

Philips launches True Wireless earbuds and BASS+ headphone range

IFA Day 2 highlights

B&O announces BeoPlay E8 in-ear wireless AirPod rivals

Sennheiser reveals wireless Momentum Free and upgraded IE 80 S headphones

Samsung ditches the curve for Q8F flatscreen QED TVs

Sony announces new 1000X-series of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones

Toshiba back with 4K HDR OLED and Alexa-enabled TVs

Sony launches three new 4K HDR projectors

Philips unveils quantum dot 8000 series and flagship 65in 4K OLED TV

Sony's Xperia XZ1 packs HDR in a Full HD smartphone

LG V30 is first phone with MQA audio and OLED 'FullVision' display

JBL BAR series is a whole new range of soundbars

JBL Free wireless earbuds lead affordable headphone line-up

Harman Kardon Allure is an Alexa-powered smart speaker

JBL announces Link range of Google Assistant smart speakers

Onkyo announces two smart speakers - one with Alexa, one with Google Assistant

Sony's new Google Assistant smart speaker costs £200

Pioneer's SC-LX502 AV receiver is awash with streaming options

Toshiba strikes back with Star Wars-themed TV

IFA Day 1 highlights

Audio Technica launches £2000 ATH-ADX5000 headphones

B&O teams with LG for BeoVision Eclipse 4K HDR OLED TV

Deezer HiFi brings lossless audio and voice control to wireless speakers

Panasonic unveils new smart speaker, huge OLED TV and more

Technics goes back to the future once more with SP-10R turntable

Beyerdynamic Aventho Wireless headphones promise "customisable sound"

IFA preview

Dali



While we haven't received an official press release about the Dali Callisto – the Danish brand’s latest wireless speaker system – its appearance on Dali's own website points to a debut at the show.



The Callisto range is the upshot of the Danish brand teaming up with Lenbrook International (aka Bluesound) to make a new wireless speaker that uses Lenbrook's BluOS hi-res multi-room platform.

We expect to see both standmount and floorstander models, both of which communicate with a SoundHub controller over a wireless connection. According to the product information on the IFA website, sources can also be connected wirelessly via Bluetooth or directly through the SoundHub’s optical, analogue, USB or coaxial inputs.

LG



If last year’s showcase (including that tunnel) is anything to go by, LG will no doubt be continuing its OLED crusade. But one thing’s for sure: it won’t just be its OLED TVs in the limelight. The curtains will be thrown open on LG's new V30 smartphone, the brand’s second flagship of 2017.

LG has been teasing information about the V30, which will surpass the LG G6 – the first flagship smartphone out of the gates this year. We know it will feature a 6in FullVision OLED display – LG’s largest in a phone in four years – with a 1440 x 2880 resolution. We also know that its dual camera will feature a F1.6 aperture camera and glass lens – “the world’s largest aperture and clearest lens ever to be featured in a smartphone”, according to LG.

But most exciting perhaps is its focus on sound quality. LG has confirmed the V30 will support MQA – allowing for easier, more convenient storage of hi-res audio files - and will feature a more "advanced" version of the Hi-Fi Quad DAC found in its predecessor.



LG has also confirmed the handset's support for Daydream – Google’s virtual reality platform – and says it will feature LG's new software skin, the UX 6.0+. Considering the V20 was the first Android phone to run Google’s 7.0 Nougat system, we’d expect the V30 to run the latest Android OS iteration, too.

Whether rumours of a slide-out second screen will turn out to be true, we've no doubt everything will be revealed at LG’s IFA press conference on 31st August.

What we do know is that LG's stand will be showing off its new impressively specc’d ProBeam ultra short-throw laser projector. The Full HD model requires just 12cm to beam a 100in display, and features 1500 lumens and a 150,000:1 contrast ratio.

LG is also set to launch a MiniBeam HD portable (cord-free) projector that can be tilted up to 70 degrees to display an image on a wall or ceiling without the use of a tripod. Its claimed four-hour battery life, which should, then, be good for The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, can be charged through a USB Type-C connection, which is also its gateway to connecting to and mirroring laptops and smartphone.

Panasonic



Panasonic doesn't hold back at IFA. At IFA 2015, Panasonic unveiled its first OLED TV, and last year it used the show to announce its future OLED TV plans and launch the DMP-UB700 Ultra HD Blu-ray player. The since-launched Panasonic DMP-UB400 is an even cheaper player, so there doesn't seem to be a gap in the company's Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player offering. Could it be an OLED hat-trick, though?

What we can be pretty sure of is the presence of the EZ952 – the company’s second-generation OLED TV, available in 55in and 65in – which has just gone on sale.

Philips

Last year, Philips joined the OLED panel party with its first OLED telly, augmented by the brand’s trademark, three-sided Ambilight design.

At the launch event for its OLED 55POS9002 flagship telly earlier this year, Philips announced it would be implementing Quantum Dot technology for its higher model 4K LCD TVs. Philips gave us a sneak preview of a QD panel – which will most likely form the next iteration of the 8000 series – so an announcement could be in the pipeline for IFA 2017.

Samsung

IFA 2016 was quite quiet on the AV front for Samsung, with the limelight instead shining on its smartwatches. This year, the focus could well be on the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone, which, as an image of a stylus and the line 'Do Bigger Things' in Samsung's teaser suggest, is going to be massive.

Aside from that, we expect Samsung to continue shouting from the rooftops about its QLED TVs. Who knows, we could even have news of a follow-up to the UBD-K8500 and UBD-M9000 Ultra HD Blu-ray players.

Sony



With Sony consistently unveiling a wealth of hi-fi and home cinema products at IFA, the spokesperson at Sony’s press conference (this year it’s on 31st August) is never short of things to say.



IFA 2016 was indeed a launch pad for everything from Blu-ray players and headphones to smartphones and Walkmans. We also saw a prototype of the brand’s first foray into Ultra HD Blu-ray players, and have since seen (and been impressed by) its UBP-X800 player. Perhaps, then, there may even be news on a second model…



Toshiba



Toshiba is back! Following a spot of financial trouble, the company partnered with Vestel in 2016, and returned to the European TV scene – and with a 4K OLED TV, no less.

The Toshiba X97 – announced in June and available from September – will no doubt make a glowing appearance at IFA alongside the company's also-new U77 range of 4K LCD televisions.

