Philips has taken the wraps off its 8000 series - the final missing piece of its 2017 TV range - and its new flagship 65in OLED TV at IFA 2017.

The 8602 is a 4K LCD TV (with edge-lit LED backlighting) featuring quantum dot technology - the first Philips TV to do so - and comes in 55in and 65in screen sizes.

The range also features three-sided Ambilight, has an integrated front-firing "floating" soundbar, and uses its latest P5 picture processing engine to deliver better-than-before 4K HDR picture quality.

Philips claims the 8602 delivers a peak light output of 1100 nits and 98 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, meaning the set qualifies for UHD Premium certification.

The 8602 also features HDR10, Android TV OS and Google Assistant voice control (which will be available with Android Nougat - the update is due in 2018), and, we presume, the usual complement of Netflix, Amazon Video and other TV apps.

MORE: Philips 2017 TVs - everything you need to know

Philips also launched a new OLED 9 flagship TV, and at 65 inches, it's the largest OLED TV in Philips' arsenal, joining the 55POS9002 and 55POS901F TVs in Philips's OLED range.

The 65in OLED 9 series (model name 65POS9603) also features Philips's new P5 engine, three-sided Ambilight and has a 60W 6.1 sound system built into its stand.

Philips claims this thin, 'bezel-less' OLED 9 TV delivers 900 nits of peak brightness and a wide colour gamut (99 per cent of the DCI-P3), and is also UHD Premium certified. Philips is promising excellent black levels, contrast and colour dynamism to back-up those figures. We shall see.

The TV's sound system (essentially a soundbase) features six front-firing drivers and an integrated bass port.

There is also a new 65in version of the 9002. The 55POS9002 is due in October 2017, and the 65POS9002 is due in Q1 of 2018.

Meanwhile, the new flagship 65in 9603 is due out in January 2018, but there's no word on the 8602's availability just yet.

We'll update with prices and more information as soon as we know.

