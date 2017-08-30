The biggest announcement of IFA 2017 so far (it's early days, admittedly) has come from Technics. Following its recent reimagining of its iconic SL-1200 turntable, the company has delved even further back into its history and announced the SP-10R.
With more than half an eye on its considerable heritage, Technics has confirmed the SP-10R is interchangeable with its SP-10mk2 (1975) and SP-10mk3 (1981).
The cost of a new SP-10R is yet to be confirmed but, given Technics' recent pricing policy we're not expecting it to be much of a bargain.
