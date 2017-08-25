Audio Technica has a new pair of open-backed headphones ready to show off at this year's IFA exhibition.

The ATH-ADX5000s are the latest in the company's 'Air Dynamic' range, but with a hefty price tag of £2000, they won't come cheap.

Audio Technica has incorporated a few neat designs into the headphones, including a new core mount technology to enhance airflow efficiency, and an improved diaphragm response for better timing.

Connecting the headphones to your audio system is a 6N-OFC oxygen-free copper cable and a 6.3mm jack. The headphones' 58mm drivers are housed in a honeycomb punched case, which Audio Technica claims will reduce air pressure loss and maintain a good tonal balance.

The ATH-ADX5000s will be available in the UK from November, priced £2000.

Audio Technica has also used IFA 2017 to unveil three new wireless in-ears. The ATH-CKR75BT (£150), ATH-CKR55BT (£90) and ATH-CKR35BT (£55) models, which are available from October, feature Bluetooth 4.1, with the former two supporting aptX and AAC codecs. The latter supports AAC only.

All trio have a seven-hour battery life (charged via USB) and an in-line remote and mic.

