Headphone manufacturer Beyerdynamic has collaborated with Mimi Hearing Technologies – a company that specialises in sound customisation and medically certified hearing tests – for the Aventho Wireless, to deliver a “personalised” listening experience. The collaboration marks the first time the technology has been used in a pair of headphones.

Developed by a team of audiologists, psychoacoustic experts, engineers and designers, the technology carries out a “soundcheck” via the MIY (‘Make It Yours’) app to create a listening profile for the user that is saved in a chip inside the headphones. The technology then calibrates the headphones accordingly. All you need are quiet surroundings, a smartphone, and, of course, a pair of the Aventhos.

More conventionally, the Aventho Wireless cans feature Bluetooth 4.2 with Qualcomm’s aptX HD codec, as well as AAC for Apple products, and offer 20 hours' playback from a single charge.

The Tesla transducer technology that features in the brand’s previous models – including the “world’s most expensive wireless in-ears” – is also onboard.

A built-in microphone allows for hands-free calling, and the heavy-handed will be pleased to know the sensitivity of the right ear cup’s touch-control pad can be also be customised in the app.

The Aventho Wireless on-ears will be available in black or white finishes from October at a recommended retail price of €449.

