It's Friday, which means it's time for another of our weekly deals round-ups.

If you're new here, this is where we scour the length, breadth and (sometimes) depth of the web to find the best home entertainment savings possible. And then we pass the information on to you. We've got TVs, hi-fi systems, speakers, home cinema kit and more to add to your shopping list.

This week's savings include over £1500 on a 2017 4K OLED TV from LG, over £250 off a cracking Tannoy speaker package and £110 off a five-star 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player from Sony.

This list is updated weekly, so check back regularly to see what's new. Or sign up for our weekly deals newsletter for the best deals and exclusive offers...

JUMP TO: Headphone deals • Speaker deals • Home cinema deals • Soundbar deals • Hi-fi deals •

TV deals

LG OLED55B7V

Tested at £3000 / Now £1699 at Currys PC World - saving over £1300, plus save over £200 on selected Blu-ray players and soundbars when you buy this TV

One of the most affordable 2017 OLED TVs you'll find, and an absolute stunner.

LG OLED65E7V

Tested at £5000 / Now £3482 at Amazon - saving over £1500

A super-neat and stylish TV, the LG OLED65E7V wears its size well and is a mighty fine option.

Panasonic TX-55EX952B

Tested at £3000 / Now £1949 with PRC Direct - saving over £1000

We liked Panasonic's most affordable 4K OLED TV when it cost £3000 - so we like it a fair bit more now.

Samsung QE49Q7C

Tested at £2200 / Now £1499 at Currys PC World - saving over £700 (with a free UHD Blu-ray player and copy of Planet Earth II )

A compelling screen in many ways, with a crisp, bright and clear picture.

Sony KD-65A1

Tested at £4500 / Now £3999 at Currys PC World - saving over £500, plus £150 cashback when buying with a broadband & TV package

Sony once again shows the rest of the TV world how it’s done.

Samsung QE55Q7F

Tested at £2300 / Now £1599 at Currys PC World - saving over £700, and with a free UHD Premium Blu-ray player

The Q7F is a thrillingly punchy and affordable alternative to its OLED rivals.

Sony KD-55A1

Tested at £3500 / Now £2645 at DigiBase - saving over £850

Sony’s first 4K OLED TV is one of the finest examples of the TV tech we've seen so far.

Sony KD-49XE9005

Tested at £1500 / Now £1125 at DigiBase - saving over £370

Sony’s audio-visual prowess shines once again with this 4K HDR LCD television.

MORE: Best TV deals

Headphone deals

B&W P5 Wireless

Tested at £330 / Now £229 with Amazon and Sevenoaks - saving over £100

One listen and it's obvious why these won a What Hi-Fi? Award.

B&O BeoPlay H2 on-ears

Tested at £170 / Now £90 at Amazon and eBay - saving £80

The B&O BeoPlay H2s are the complete package - stylish, comfortable and blessed with superb sonics.

AKG Y50 over-ears

Tested at £80 / Now £60 at various retailers - saving £20

The Y50s have won many Awards in their time, and at £60 they're too good to miss out on.

Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi

Tested at £90 / Now £70 at Amazon - saving £20

These Award-winners have plenty going for them in terms of both style and performance.

MORE: Best headphone deals

Speaker deals

Tannoy HTS-101 XP speaker package

Tested at £600 / Now £349 at Amazon - saving over £250

This compact surround-sound package is an old favourite - and remains a flexible, fantastic all-rounder.

KEF Muo

Tested at £300 / Now £179 at Sevenoaks and Amazon - saving over £120

Bluetooth speakers haven't advanced all that far since the Muo won an Award back in 2015, and this is still a great example.

Tannoy Eclipse 3

Tested at £300 / Now £199 at Exceptional AV (B Grade) - saving over £100

We liked these Tannoys just fine at £300 per pair. So it stands to reason we like them even more at this price.

Elac Debut B5

Tested at £250 / Now £220 at Amazon - saving £30

An eloquent midrange, good timing and fine integration are all in evidence here.

UE Roll 2

Tested at £80 / Now £55 at Amazon and John Lewis - saving £25

Bargain Bluetooth speakers don't come any better than this.

MORE: Best speaker deals

Home cinema deals

Pioneer SC-LX701

Tested at £1400 / Now £979 at Peter Tyson - saving over £430

Save a packet on this four-star Pioneer AV amp from 2016.

Panasonic DMP-UB900

Original price £600 / Now £369 at various retailers - saving over £230

One of the best ways to watch Ultra HD Blu-ray discs, you can save a bundle on this talented Panasonic player.

Denon AVR-X2300W

Tested at £500 / Now £349 at Peter Tyson - saving over £150

An Award-winning amplifier with an impressive saving. What's not to like?

Sony UBP-X800

Tested at £400 / Now £289 at various retailers - saving over £110

Sony's first 4K Blu-ray player has set a new benchmark, and already there are decent savings to be made.

MORE: Best home cinema deals

Soundbar deals

​​Yamaha YSP-2700

Tested at £800 / Now £619 at various retailers - saving £180

This Yamaha soundbar is so convincing, you could almost be forgiven for thinking you're listening to a full 5.1 system.

Canton DM 75

Tested at £450 / Now £317 at AO.com - saving over £133

Another Award-winner from Canton. If you can accommodate this large soundbase, it will reward you well.

MORE: Best soundbar deals

Hi-fi deals

Marantz PM6006

Tested at £400 / Now £270 at Peter Tyson and Amazon - saving £130

One of the most talented stereo amps we’ve heard at the money.

Onkyo TX-8150

Tested at £550 / Now £459 at Amazon - saving over £90

A full-bodied, detailed sound isn't all this Onkyo has to offer - it's also jam-packed with streaming features.

Sony PS-HX500

Original price £369 / Now £275 at eBay and Sevenoaks - saving over £90

This talented turntable can rip vinyl to hi-res files, so you can digitise your record collection.

Yamaha CRX-N470D

Tested at £350 / Now £259 at Exceptional AV and Amazon- saving over £90

A mini system doesn't have to mean tiny sound, as this Yamaha proves.

MORE: Best hi-fi deals