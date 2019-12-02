This Samsung Cyber Monday TV deal gives you a 50-inch 4K TV for £359

If you want a large TV screen but are on a tight budget, here's a cracking Cyber Monday deal for you. The Samsung 50-Inch RU7100 TV is reduced from £549 to £359 – a saving of £190.

This wallet-friendly 4K HDR TV might not have all the latest premium picture bells and whistles, but it's a superb value choice and still delivers an impressive array of picture processing and smart TV features.

Although this model takes the spot at the bottom of Samsung's 2019 TV range, it still offers a lot of tech for the money. You get HDR support in HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG flavours, and a whole host of streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV, BT Sport and plenty more.

The TV also doubles as a smart hub, allowing you to control compatible smart devices from your sofa via Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant. With AirPlay 2 built in, you can stream content from Apple devices to your bargain telly.

If you're after a cheap 50-inch TV with a great smart TV platform, the RU7100 is worth £359 of anyone's money.

