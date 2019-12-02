This Samsung Cyber Monday TV deal gives you a 50-inch 4K TV for £359

If you want a large TV screen but are on a tight budget, here's a cracking Cyber Monday deal for you. The Samsung 50-Inch RU7100 TV is reduced from £549 to £359 – a saving of £190.
This wallet-friendly 4K HDR TV might not have all the latest premium picture bells and whistles, but it's a superb value choice and still delivers an impressive array of picture processing and smart TV features.
Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV
£549 £359 at Amazon
Save £190 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. View Deal
Although this model takes the spot at the bottom of Samsung's 2019 TV range, it still offers a lot of tech for the money. You get HDR support in HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG flavours, and a whole host of streaming apps such as Netflix, Apple TV, BT Sport and plenty more.
The TV also doubles as a smart hub, allowing you to control compatible smart devices from your sofa via Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant. With AirPlay 2 built in, you can stream content from Apple devices to your bargain telly.
If you're after a cheap 50-inch TV with a great smart TV platform, the RU7100 is worth £359 of anyone's money.
