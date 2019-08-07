Amazon Prime Day: here's what we know for 2020

Amazon Prime Day is over for another year... but it will be back for 2020.

So what did we learn from Prime Day this year? Well, there were A LOT of deals. And Amazon sold an almost unfathomably high number of products, which must mean there are lots of happy bargain-hunters enjoying their shiny new toys right now.

In total, Amazon sold 175 million items, making it the biggest ever shopping event for the online retail behemoth, bigger even than Black Friday. Amazon Prime members across 18 countries were involved, double the number since the first Prime Day five years ago.

And with more Prime members than ever signing up over the two days of Prime Day, it looks like Amazon Prime Day 2020 will only be bigger.

Prime Day 2019 in numbers

175 million items sold

$1 billion+ in savings worldwide

18 countries participated

2x as many Ring and Blink devices sold compared to last year

2x as many Fire TV Edition Smart TVs compared to last year

1 million headphones sold by Amazon US

200,000 TVs sold by Amazon US

100 lunchboxes sold by Amazon US

Prime Day 2019 best-selling items

Top-selling Prime Day deals included the iRobot Roomba 690 Robot Vacuum, MyQ Smart Garage Door Opener Chamberlain MYQ-G0301, and Amazon Smart Plug.

Prime Day was also the biggest event ever for Amazon devices, with the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, and Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote topping the Amazon devices charts. The Fire 7, meanwhile, was the biggest-selling Amazon tablet.

In the United Kingdom the best-selling items across the Prime Day sales were said to be the Sony PlayStation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush and Shark Vacuum Cleaner.

Still in the mood for shopping? Check out the best deals right now via the links below.

When is Amazon Prime Day?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon Prime Day 2019 ran from 00.01am (BST) on Monday 15th July until 11:59pm (BST) on Tuesday 16th July.

As for Amazon Prime Day 2020? We will have to wait and see but expect it to fall at around the time same time of the year.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's take on Black Friday. While every online retailer gets involved in the now annual Black Friday bargain bun fight, Prime Day is all about Amazon.

The special day of deals is a members-only affair, so you'll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the offers. Thanks to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial, there is always the option to sign up, bag a few bargains, and then cancel your membership.

Prime members are then able to take advantage of limited time only 'Lightning deals' as well as broader Prime Day deals across the site.

Amazon promises new deals every few minutes, with the deals dropping on the website and on the Amazon app (which gave members an early heads-up on the deals).

Prime Day ran in the UK, US, Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, Singapore, Netherlands and Luxembourg. And for the first time, Prime Day also ran offline, with savings coming to Whole Foods stores on the day.