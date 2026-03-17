Nike returns to headphones with a Beats x LeBron James partnership

News
By published

Beats has roped in LeBron James to promote its first ever collaboration

A pair of bright yellow Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition earbuds featuring the Beats &#039;b&#039; logo on one bud and the Nike swoosh on the other.
(Image credit: Beats / Nike)

The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 now come in a Nike special edition. The Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition come in the fitness brand's radioactive 'Volt' colourway, with the Nike swoosh on one earbud and the beats 'b' logo on the other.

They also come in a black, Volt-speckled charging case with Nike's "Just Do It" motto printed inside the lid.

Article continues below
LeBron James & Tom Kim: Block Out the Noise | Powerbeats Pro 2 | Beats x Nike - YouTube LeBron James & Tom Kim: Block Out the Noise | Powerbeats Pro 2 | Beats x Nike - YouTube
Watch On

Beats is keen to stress this isn't just a new colour, but a "collision of two brands that define performance, culture, and sports." But it is a new colour.

We haven't reviewed the Powerbeats Pro 2, but the original Powerbeats Pro only scored three stars. Here's hoping the sequel fares better.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition go on sale on 20th March for the same £250 / $250 / AU$399 as the standard pair.

MORE:

These are the best running headphones for smashing your workouts

The best Beats headphones around

And the best AirPods for Apple users

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.