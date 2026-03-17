The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 now come in a Nike special edition. The Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition come in the fitness brand's radioactive 'Volt' colourway, with the Nike swoosh on one earbud and the beats 'b' logo on the other.

They also come in a black, Volt-speckled charging case with Nike's "Just Do It" motto printed inside the lid.

In terms of sound quality and features, they're identical to the standard Powerbeats Pro 2.

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For the uninitiated, the Powerbeats Pro 2 have the same Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode as the AirPods Pro 2, built-in heart rate monitoring that syncs with the Apple Fitness app and Nike Run Club, and up to 45 hours of battery life.

They're rated IPX4 water resistant, and have ear hooks to help them stay put during sports.

To celebrate the launch, Beats and Nike have produced a humorous ad featuring basketball legend and Beats ambassador LeBron James. It goes on a bit too long.

LeBron James & Tom Kim: Block Out the Noise | Powerbeats Pro 2 | Beats x Nike - YouTube Watch On

Beats is keen to stress this isn't just a new colour, but a "collision of two brands that define performance, culture, and sports." But it is a new colour.

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We haven't reviewed the Powerbeats Pro 2, but the original Powerbeats Pro only scored three stars. Here's hoping the sequel fares better.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 – Nike Special Edition go on sale on 20th March for the same £250 / $250 / AU$399 as the standard pair.

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