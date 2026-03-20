Bowers & Wilkins has introduced a range of new finishes for two of its most popular headphones: the Pi8 flagship wireless earbuds and the five-star Px7 S3 over-ear cans.

The range-topping Pi8 buds are now available in new 'Dark Burgundy' and 'Pale Mauve' finishes, expanding on the four established colourways already on the market.

Further, B&W is introducing a new 'Vintage Maroon' finish for its five-star Px7 S3 noise-cancelling cans, sitting alongside the established Canvas White, Anthracite Black, Indigo Blue and Frost Blue finishes already available.

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(Image credit: Bowers & Wilkins)

We never felt that either the Px7 S3 were particularly lacking in style to begin with, calling the latter a "delight" and noting that we were "struggling to think of a nicer-looking pair at this price" during our review.

The Pi8, meanwhile, have always been a "stylish" pair of buds which we liked "to see and touch" during testing, but given that you'll likely pick up a pair for their chic sense of style as much as their five-star sound, a few extra colourways are very much on-brand for B&W.

The new Pi8 Pale Mauve and Dark Burgundy finishes will be available from 19th March, priced at £369 / €419 / $499, an advance on their original £349 / $399 price from 2024.

The Vintage Maroon finish for the Px7 S3 will be available on the same date, and will set you back £399 / €429 / $479, an increase of $20 on the original price for US buyers.

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